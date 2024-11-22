Iowa football quarterback Cade McNamara says he’s not cleared to play, but intends to return

Iowa football quarterback Cade McNamara cleared the air on Friday afternoon with a statement from his social media accounts. With rumors circulating about his status as a member of the Hawkeyes, McNamara took to Instagram and X to say that any accusations of him no longer being on or committed to the team are “ridiculous” and “100 percent false.”

“My status is the same as it’s always been — a proud member of this football team,” he wrote.

While McNamara confirmed rumors that he would not be traveling to Maryland for Iowa’s upcoming game on Nov. 23, he claimed that he is missing the trip due to recovery for an “adverse reaction” coming out of concussion protocol, a result common in concussion patients, he noted. He said he was cleared to practice on Saturday, Nov. 16, but had the reaction and was held out of practice Monday-Thursday of this week.

“I have been lifting and attending meetings as much as possible but have not physically participated in practice,” he wrote. “I have been working with University of Iowa doctors and trainers, a concussion specialist focused on vision training, as well as engaging in hyperbaric treatment as frequent as possible.”

“I have every intention to play versus Nebraska next Friday night as I am confident that my teammates will return from Maryland with a win,” he concluded.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz hasn’t issued an official statement in response. Ferentz issued a contradictory statement back on Tuesday when asked directly about McNamara’s availability. Ferentz said that as of Sunday, McNamara was cleared to play.

A transfer from Michigan, McNamara hasn’t played since Iowa’s Oct. 26 game against Northwestern, where he suffered a concussion in the first half and did not return as backup Brendan Sullivan took the reins.

After not being on the depth chart for Iowa’s game against UCLA, McNamara found himself back at the top of the list ahead after the bye week. Ferentz said Tuesday McNamara was still “progressing back” and that he would feel comfortable with walk-on Jackson Stratton under center against Maryland.

With McNamara no longer an option, it appears Stratton will make his first collegiate start after seeing fourth-quarter action against the Bruins, where he competed three passes for 28 yards. A transfer from Colorado State, Stratton has less than 30 career passing attempts. Backup options include Marco Lainez, who Ferentz said could make a return from a thumb injury.

Besides Lainez, Iowa’s emergency quarterbacks have been Kyler Gerardy, a former high school quarterback who is listed as a defensive back on the team roster. Gerardy originally committed to North Dakota State but flipped to his home state of Iowa after receiving a walk-on offer.