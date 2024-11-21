Photos: Iowa Volleyball vs. Nebraska

The No.2 ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 3-0 at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Wednesday for their final home meet of the season. Harper Murray had 11 kills and seven digs for Nebraska. The Cornhuskers totaled 50 kills and 46 digs, and Iowa had 25 kills and 28 digs.

Three thousand nine hundred thirty-three fans were in attendance Wednesday night as Iowa’s record moved to 10 – 19. Nebraska advanced to 27-1 and extended their win streak to 24.

The Hawks will next face Minnesota on Saturday, November 23, in Minneapolis.