Iowa volleyball swept by rival Nebraska in final home match of season

The Iowa volleyball team fought hard but was ultimately outmatched by Nebraska at Xtream Arena on Wednesday. The No. 2 Cornhuskers won three consecutive sets over the Hawkeyes in Coralville to close out the night with a sweep.

Fourth-year Michelle Urquhart and second-year Hannah Whittingstall led Iowa in kills with five each, while fourth-year Anna Davis tallied four kills, as did third-year setter Claire Ammeraal, who also logged 15 assists. Fifth-year Joy Galles and first-year Olivia Lombardi led defensively with seven digs apiece.

Nebraska took an early lead to start the first set, jumping out to a 2-0 lead before an attack error gave the Hawkeyes their first point. While Iowa closed the gap to 2-2 on an Ammeraal kill, the Cornhuskers were able to pull away and maintain a lead for the remainder of the set. After a service ace from Urquhart brought the Hawkeyes to within seven points, Nebraska embarked on a 9-0 scoring run to take the first frame, 25-9.

In set two, Iowa capitalized on a kill from Urquhart and a Cornhusker attack error to grab a 2-0 lead, battling to an early 8-8 deadlock. But it was here that Nebraska pulled away, once again taking a lead that lasted the remainder of the set. While a kill by fourth-year Anna Davis brought the Hawkeyes within seven, a kill and an ace by the Cornhuskers sealed the second set for Nebraska, 25-16, resulting in a 2-0 match lead.

Iowa fought hard in the third and final set, but lost 25-17, the game’s closest margin. The Cornhuskers took an early 4-0 lead out of the gate, which the Hawkeyes struggled to narrow. Iowa fought hard and managed to nearly even the score at 5-4, but Nebraska pulled further away to seize a commanding 24-16 lead near the end of the set. A kill from Whittingstall brought the Hawkeyes closer to their rivals, but a final kill for the Cornhuskers ended the third set and the match.

“It wasn’t the result we wanted, but we kept getting better every set,” Iowa head coach Jim Barnes told HawkeyeSports. “I was proud of our seniors. We beat them in the serve and pass game, which they are number one in the country in, so there are some things to grow from with that experience. With three matches left in the season, we will fight to the end.”

Up next

Iowa, now sporting a 10-19 overall record and a 4-13 Big Ten record, will hit the road for the final three games of the season.

The first test of the road trip will come on Nov. 23 against rival Minnesota. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. and will receive coverage from Big Ten Plus and the Hawkeye Radio Network.