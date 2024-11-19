Iowa City unanimously passes new rules dictating location of tobacco retailers

Tobacco retailers will now have to follow more specific rules on where they can operate in the city after the Iowa City City Council passed new regulations Tuesday night.

The rules passed in a 7-0 vote and now dictate that tobacco retailers must be at least 500 feet from other tobacco shops, schools, and university property.

The city council has been pursuing these changes for the last few months to curb the “proliferation” of tobacco retailers in the community, especially those near potentially vulnerable populations like children.

The new rules also have several guidelines for any existing tobacco retailers that currently fall within the 500-foot distance requirement. These retailers can continue to operate unless any of four conditions occur:

The retailer’s tobacco sale permit is revoked.

The retailer’s tobacco sale permit is not renewed for 60 days or more.

The retailer stops selling tobacco for 90 days or more.

The retailer changes to no longer be a tobacco-oriented business.

There was no council discussion or public comment on this item at Tuesday’s meeting.

In the last few city council meetings, the voting process on the rule change has had to restart because of changes being made to these four conditions. Specifically, the council has gone back and forth on changing the 90-day limit.

In past meetings, some councilors were concerned that 90 days was too short and could force a business to cease operations for circumstances they could not control. Mayor Bruce Teague previously said this limit could be too short for something like a repair or renovation to be made.

The rules were then changed to increase the 90-day limit to a year, and then this decision was reversed. After each change or reversal, the voting process on the overall rule restarted.

In order for an ordinance to pass and be enacted, it must be voted on by the council three separate times. Any substantial changes to the ordinance — or rule — restarts the three-vote count.