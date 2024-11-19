Iowa City City Council to fill vacant seat by special election

The Iowa City City Council has elected to fill Councilor Andrew Dunn’s upcoming vacant seat through a special election.

In October, Dunn announced he would resign from his District C seat because of increasing professional obligations. This resignation will be effective on Jan. 1, 2025.

According to state law, a city council can fill a vacant seat in one of two ways: appointing a candidate themselves or having the public elect a new councilor through a special election.

On Tuesday night, the city council indicated they would hold a special election rather than an appointment. Several councilors said they wanted the public to have a chance to pick the newest addition to the council.

City Attorney Eric Goers said the latest date for the special election to be held would be around May 1. However, if there are three or more candidates, a primary election would be necessary before the special election, he said.

Whoever is elected to Dunn’s seat would remain on the council for the remainder of Dunn’s term, which ends on Jan. 3, 2028, according to the city’s website.

What are the rules surrounding a special election?

State law requires a special election be held at the “earliest practicable date,” or as soon as possible. There are also several other deadlines outlined in the law.

RELATED: Here’s how Iowa City can fill Councilor Andrew Dunn’s upcoming vacancy

First, county officials must be notified of the selected election date at least 32 days in advance. If a primary election may be required to narrow down the number of candidates for the special election, county officials must have at least 60 days’ notice of the special election date.

People wishing to run for the special election must file their nomination at least 25 days before the special election date. However, since a primary election may be necessary, candidates must file at least 53 days before the special election.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Bruce Teague said the council intends to have an item on their Dec. 10 meeting to officially vote on holding the special election. In this item, the earliest date and other potential dates for the election would be listed, he said.