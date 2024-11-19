Hawks in the NFL | Week 11

Out of all five Iowa tight ends in the NFL, Minnesota’s T.J. Hockenson was the only one to play in Week 11. His production was limited as he secured both of his two targets for 13 yards in the Vikings’ 23-13 win over the Tennessee Titans.

The Seattle Seahawks’ 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers saw tight ends on the sidelines. Noah Fant was sidelined for Seattle with a groin injury, while George Kittle continues to battle a hamstring injury. The 49ers have suffered injury issues all season, and currently sit at 5-5 after the loss.

The Detroit Lions tamed the Jacksonville Jaguars, 52-6, without Sam LaPorta. The second-year tight end is dealing with a sprained AC joint, but Lions coach Dan Campbell said that he is expected to “return soon.”

Defense wins games

While Detroit’s offense rolled against Jacksonville, its defense was equally impressive, holding the Jaguars to six points and no touchdowns in the triumph. Linebacker Jack Campbell posted a team-high nine tackles, three solo and six assisted, along with one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit.

The only former Hawkeye defensive player to lose in Week 11 was Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone. Despite recording a team-high nine tackles and eight solo tackles, the Los Angeles Chargers held off the Bengals’ second-half comeback for the 34-27 Sunday night victory.

Linebacker Nick Niemann provided a minor contribution of one assisted tackle in the Chargers win.

Cornerback Riley Moss logged six solo tackles and two deflected passes in the Denver Broncos’ 38-6 blowout triumph over the Atlanta Falcons.

Titans safety Amani Hooker produced three solo tackles and two assisted tackles in the loss to the Vikings.

Philadelphia Eagles rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean collected five tackles, two solo and three assisted, along with two punt returns for 20 yards in the 26-18 win over division rival Washington.

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa tallied two solo tackles, two assisted tackles, and one deflected pass to lead the Buffalo Bills to a hard-fought victory over the previously unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs, 30-21.

Fellow defensive end Chauncey Golston recorded one solo tackle and two assisted tackles, but his Dallas Cowboys suffered a dismal 34-10 defeat to the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kristian Welch logged one assisted tackle in the 18-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Chicago Bears continued their misfortunes to their hated rival Green Bay Packers, losing 20-19 on a last-second blocked field goal. It marked Chicago’s 11th straight defeat to Green Bay, the longest in the rivalry’s history.

Bears punter Tory Taylor amassed 83 yards on two punts, while Packers defensive end Lukas Van Ness didn’t record a stat in his first start of the season.

Hawks on the line

A scorching hot Ravens offense was held to a season-low in points in the loss to the Steelers. Despite the low-scoring performance, center Tyler Linderbaum led an efficient Ravens rushing attack that logged 19 rushes, 124 yards and one touchdown.

After recording a rushing touchdown in their first seven games, the Los Angeles Rams have gone four straight weeks without one. Despite this, offensive tackle Alaric Jackson guided a team rushing performance of 107 yards on 24 carries in the 28-22 win over the New England Patriots.

Bye week

The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were among four teams who held their bye week last week, which includes Bucs offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, linebacker Anthony Nelson and Panthers linebacker Josey Jewell.