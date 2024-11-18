Erin Lane receives Iowa School Counselor Advocate of the Year award

When Caroline Canby was asked who she thinks is the most supportive, influential, and patient figure, there was no hesitation before saying Erin Lane. Canby, a second-year student in the master’s program for school counseling at the University of Iowa, expressed her gratitude for Lane’s work, which earned her the Iowa School Counselor Advocate of the Year award.

Lane, a clinical assistant professor of school counseling at the UI, joined the UI College of Education Department of Counselor Education in 2022 and worked previously as a K-12 counselor for over two decades. She received the award from the Iowa School Counselor Association, for which she was a board member for four years, in early November.

“As a profession, we don’t do a good job of singing our own praises,” Lane said. “We just kind of do the grunt work every single day and focus in on our students, which is wonderful. Now as a faculty member, I get to sing the praises of the school counselors I’ve worked with professionally and that I now train.”

The School Counselor Advocate of the Year recognizes an individual or group whose advocacy of school counseling services has had a positive effect on school counseling on a local, state, or national level.

Lane’s work in the Iowa School Counselor Association and the American School Counselor Association was recognized on Nov. 4 at their Annual Conference in Des Moines, where she received this award.

Lane’s work is in educating first-year graduate students in the school counseling department as well as helping with practicum and internship placements for second-year students.

“Some of those classes can be really intimidating, but Dr. Lane made it such a warm and welcoming environment, a safe environment,” Canby said. “So, if we were to mess up or make a mistake, it was easy for her to hop in and guide us in ways we could be better. She listens to us and helps find our perfect match both in class and in placements.”

Laura Gallo, associate professor in the Counselor Education Department, nominated Lane for the award and spoke highly of her as a colleague and an individual.

“She’s taken on above and beyond what would really be required as a faculty member,” Gallo said. “Service is a part of our role, but I think it’s a passion of hers to be an advocate for the profession and for our students. I think, because she’s so passionate about what she does, she really does impact the students here, as well as at the national and state level.”

Lane does work as an advocate, which includes grassroots efforts, state-level legislative engagement, and national collaborations. She views this award as an opportunity to raise awareness about the critical role of school counselors.

“I am choosing to see this as a point of appreciation for the work that I have done and the work that I continue to do every day,” Lane said. “I know that the people around me are very supportive, so I don’t feel like I need an award for that, but I do appreciate the opportunity to further advocate and get others to, as well.”

Gallo, as a coworker, notices the work that Lane does every day and acknowledges her efforts don’t go unnoticed, especially with the students who are training to be counselors.

“She just puts their needs at the forefront because she knows they’re going to be impacting students,” Gallo said. “She thinks about how the work she’s doing is going to be influencing those students out in the field. She exemplifies who you would think an advocate is because of how she impacts and interacts with her own students who have their own interactions.”

Canby also highlighted how Lane is always open to help students tackle any issue, whether it be personal or professional, and how she helps students and faculty make connections in the real world to make their voice heard.

“She makes our school counseling program the program that it is,” Canby said. “She puts in so much work behind the scenes, and I just feel like that doesn’t go unnoticed. We love what she does for us, and we love the connection that we have with her.”

Gallo hopes Lane sees the extent of her impact and that her students are aware of the work that is done outside of the classroom.

“I can’t emphasize how she goes above and beyond with how much she gives to the profession. It’s a pleasure and an honor to be a colleague of hers because of that willingness of hers to be a team player, to how committed she is to the field,” Gallo said.

Lane’s work is a strong contribution to colleagues like Gallo and students like Canby. This award, while a prized accolade, is not the defining attribute of her success as a faculty member and an advocate, Gallo said.

“I feel like the most important work I do is to be a reminder to people that what we do is important and that I can be their cheerleader, but they also need to be able to speak to their professional identity as a school counselor and the importance of their role,” Lane said.