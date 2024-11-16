Photos: NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament – First Round: No. 3 Iowa vs. Missouri State

No. 3-seed Iowa defeated Missouri State 2-1 during the NCAA women’s soccer tournament first-round match at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

Iowa was quick to take the lead in the top half of the first period with a goal from Meike Ingles and an assist from Kenzie Roling. Only a few minutes into the second period, their lead was furthered, with Maggie Johnston scoring with the help of Lauren Geczik. Missouri State kept at it and scored in the final minutes of the game from Jenna Anderson.

Iowa took 28 shots to Missouri State’s seven. The Hawkeyes also had ten corner kicks to the Bears zero. Missouri State goalkeeper Camielle Day had 11 saves after playing the full 90 minutes.

Iowa will face either Fairfield or No. 6-seed Georgetown, which will be decided after their match, which is set to start Nov. 16 at 11:00 a.m. Central Standard Time.