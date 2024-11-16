The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Washington State

Emma Calabro, Visuals Editor
November 16, 2024

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated Washington State, 76-66, in the John Deere Quad City Hoops Showdown at Vibrant Arena in Moline, Illinois, on Friday. This is the Hawkeye’s first time visiting the Quad Cities in 26 years. With a tip-off at 7:30 p.m., Hawkeyes Owen Freeman and Brock Harding celebrated a homecoming after leading Moline High School to a state title in 2023.

The Hawkeyes and the Cougars played a close game with the Cougars taking the lead 36-33 at halftime. During the second half energy in the arena rose as the teams went point for point. Iowa outscored the Cougars by 13 points, with the help of 3-pointers from Drew Thelwell as well as 10 successful free-throw attempts in the 61 seconds of the game. With 16 lead changes and nine ties, the Hawks clinched the Cougars for a victory in Moline.

Iowa will play the Rider Broncs at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday.

2024_11_15_WashingtonStateMBB_EC001
Emma Calabro
Washington State warms up before a men's basketball game between Iowa and Washington State at Vibrant Arena in Moline, Illinois, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cougars 76-66.

 

