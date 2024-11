Gallery • 17 Photos Talan Nelson Iowa players stand during the national anthem before a volleyball match between Iowa and Indiana at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Thursday, Nov, 14, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers in a sweep 3-0.

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Indiana Hoosiers, 3-1, at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Thursday.

Iowa’s Malu Garcia led with 13 kills throughout the three sets. Alyssa Worden and Hannah Whittingstall added 9 kills each. Indiana was the favorite going into the match, with a record of 11-11. After this win, the Hawkeyes improved to 10-17 and 4-11 in conference play.

The Hawkeyes play next against Michigan State at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Sunday for senior night.