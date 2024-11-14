UI campus Democrats disappointed, Republicans ecstatic about Trump’s win

With former President Donald Trump on his way back to the White House after beating out Vice President Kamala Harris, University of Iowa campus political organizations are mixed about the results of the election.

Campus conservatives are ecstatic about Trump’s rise to the Oval Office, while Democrats are shocked by the results and scared of what another Trump presidency will mean for them.

Trump swept the Electoral College taking all seven battleground states to a decisive victory of 312-226 over Harris. Trump is also on track to win the popular vote, though some ballots are still being counted.

Acting University Democrats at Iowa president Isaiah Pielak said the group was shocked by the results when they rolled in early Wednesday morning.

“I think the margins and polls were very close coming up to the election, but I don’t think any of us really anticipated this kind of sweeping victory for Republicans and Trump,” Pielak said. “There’s a sense of communal mourning and a lot of fear, especially for people who are impacted by the more social ramifications of this election.”

Pielak said members are worried about what will happen to marginalized groups under Trump’s tenure. Pielak pointed to concerns about the proposals in Project 2025, a plan drafted by conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation with connections to Trump. The policy proposal includes plans to weaponize civil rights laws, gut enforcement for civil rights laws, and restrict abortion access.

University of Iowa College Republicans are ecstatic about Trump’s second term.

“The Republican voters really went above and beyond, whether it be potentially winning the popular vote, which is still obviously contested, and then winning a majority of Electoral College, and then retaking the Senate, possibly keeping the House,” Drake Riddle, the secretary of College Republicans said. “We are all ecstatic.”

Both Riddle and Pielak said that campus has felt on edge, almost like it was grieving.

“I’ve used this word a couple of times, but I think it really is one of the most prominent emotions of my generation when it comes to politics, is disaffected,” Pielak said. “I think people are just really, really tired that no matter how much work we seem to do or how much we scream in different platforms for people to listen to our issues and do the kind of actions that will make us care and will make us want to vote, but are being ignored, and then seeing outcomes like this time and time again, where we have sweeping victories for parties that don’t represent us.”

Pielak said campus Democrats are looking to foster a sense of community after taking sometime to process and regroup.

“I think we are trying to provide a space where people can find community first of all, and having their voices heard and having their feelings validated by people who are going through the same experiences,” Pielak said. “And I think that sense of community is really important, especially in addressing these feelings of fear for our future, for our lives, for our rights.”