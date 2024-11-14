Opinion | It’s time for Iowa football to change

Enough is enough.

The University of Iowa is a school that prides itself on its football team. As of late, there hasn’t been much to be proud of.

The script has been the same for the past several years: get a winning record, play in a bowl game, and that’s it. That simply isn’t going to cut it anymore.

It all starts at the top with Kirk Ferentz.

Now, I know Ferentz is an Iowa football legend, and I am not taking that away from him, but it’s time to move on. Ferentz is the definition of consistency and has kept us moderately competitive for many years, but that consistency hasn’t amounted to anything notable.

Firing Ferentz after 26 seasons as head coach and losing that consistency is a risky and bold move, especially for Iowa. But if we want to see real change in the program, the move is inevitable.

Take Indiana University, for example, a program that didn’t have any success in its entire history. IU hired former James Madison University head coach Curt Cignetti last offseason, and they are currently ranked No. 5 in the nation, according to the AP.

Cignetti brought over 13 players and six coaching assistants from James Madison to IU. This season, Cignetti and his transfers have led Indiana to its first 10-win season, starting off 10-0.

That’s the type of transformation Iowa football needs.

While Iowa isn’t in the same position as Indiana, it’s similar enough to call for a coaching change.

Another reason to consider a coaching change is the new 12-team College Football Playoff. Up until this season, only four teams made the playoffs, which made it virtually impossible for many programs to come close to a playoff spot.

This year, the College Football Playoff will host a 12-team tournament, making it easier for teams with a loss or two to qualify.

While schools may have been hesitant to make significant changes to their football programs in the past, a larger playoff pool with higher chances of qualifying is an enticing reason to act now.

The last time the Hawkeyes had a “successful” season was in 2021. The Hawkeyes peaked at No. 2 in the AP rankings after a huge home victory over No. 4 Penn State. This was the highest ranking for the program since 1985, when the Hawkeyes were ranked No. 1.

How did that season turn out?

We lost the very next week to unranked Purdue, 24-7. We then lost the week after that to unranked Wisconsin, 27-7. In the Big Ten championship, the Hawkeyes got smoked by No. 2 Michigan, 42-3. Iowa finished that season with a loss in the Citrus Bowl to No. 22 Kentucky, 20-17.

Iowa went from No. 2 in the nation to losing to two unranked opponents while scoring a combined 14 points then losing both the Big Ten Championship and the Citrus Bowl.

That collapse wasn’t enough to cost Ferentz his job, so it’s hard to imagine what it will actually take for Iowa to move on from the longtime coach.

The people of Iowa deserve a Hawkeye football team that competes for national titles, not the meaningless bowl games we’ve been playing in recently.