Whether she’s in the starting lineup or coming in off the bench, Taylor McCabe’s presence is felt on the floor

Two weeks ago, third-year Iowa women’s basketball guard Taylor McCabe enjoyed the pleasure of going through introductions as a member of the Hawkeyes’ starting lineup for the first time.

She remained in the spot for the next few games, but went back to her reserve role on Wednesday night against Toledo following the return of fourth-year guard Sydney Affolter from a leg injury.

Despite the change, the third-year guard has embraced her role, scoring 14 points on four threes along with four rebounds in 16 minutes of action in the 94-57 win on Wednesday.

“I just feel like there’s always a little disappointment, and there should be because we all want to start,” Jensen said. “But that’s what I love about Taylor McCabe — one of the many things.”

McCabe didn’t see much action in her first two years with the Hawkeyes due to battling established stars Catilin Clark, Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin for playing time, resulting in few opportunities.

But the departures of those aforementioned players have provided a chance for McCabe to prove herself in a new role in 2024-25. The junior is now considered one of the veteran players on this Iowa squad that has now played three freshmen in the early portion of the season.

And all of the patience and hard work paid off when public address announcer Dave Gallagher called the guard from Fremont, Nebraska, in the home opener against Northern Illinois on Nov. 6.

“That was really special for me,” McCabe said at media availability on Monday. “It was kind of a surreal moment. It was so much fun.”

The guard logged 11 points on three made three-pointers in her starting debut, and received the nod again in the matchup against Virginia Tech on Nov. 10, posting three points in 11 minutes of action.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, Iowa head coach Jan Jensen discussed the potential return of Affolter to the starting lineup, meaning either McCabe or guard Kylie Feuerbach would be moved to the bench.

Ultimately, it was McCabe that was forced to come off the bench, a move that didn’t come as a surprise to her.

“I was definitely expecting it just because of how big of a role [Affolter] has had in the past,” McCabe said. “ It’s just a little different spot than in the first two games.”

And in a moment that could be discouraging to a player, McCabe remained bought into the team and her adjusted role. The matchup against Toledo saw her make all four of Iowa’s made threes for the game and finish as the the Hawkeyes’ second-leading scorer.

“Taylor handled that beautifully,” Jensen said. “She’s going to play a pivotal role for us, and that’s where I was thrilled to see her respond like that. I’ll have her take [the shots] until the cows come home.”

McCabe is known for being a three-point specialist, and her shooting performance on Wednesday evening was no surprise to her and her teammates. The only shock of the night was her made layup in the first half, her first made layup in over 22 months.

The moment even surprised the junior herself.

“Yes,” McCabe said candidly. “I’m definitely more of a three-point threat, especially at this level, but I’m going to have to expand and start doing more things so that people have to guard me at all levels.”

Third-year forward Hannah Stuelke offered a potential theory.

“Assist me,” she said.

Through the first three games, the Hawkeyes have thrived through their inside play while often lacking outside shooting. But the presence of McCabe offers a valuable option for Iowa to turn to when it needs some firepower.

Regardless of her opening position in the game, McCabe knows her role on this Hawkeye squad and is prepared to excel in it this season.

“I had to change my mindset a little bit,” McCabe said. “I just got to stay prepared for when I get those chances. I’m going to knock them down and I know I can do that better than anyone else.”