Opinion | Drum and Bass is the genre everyone loves and no one knows

As you walk into Elray’s, your ears are just as surprised as you are. It’s not the usual hip-hop artists like Sexxy Red or Lil Baby. An electric beat fills your body: fast-tempo, heavy bass, reminiscent of the techno clubs you saw in movies as a kid.

This is the world of Drum and Bass, and you’ve just been teleported to a new world of sound.

Drum and Bass, or DnB, is a subgenre of electronic dance music, also known as EDM, that ruled dance clubs in the ‘90s. It got its start in the United Kingdom when DJs mixed iconic rap samples with Jamaican-inspired beats.

DnB is characterized by two things: fast breakbeats and heavy baselines. Breakbeats are repeated samples of iconic drum beats. The most famous of them is the Amen Break, which first appeared in the 1969 funk and soul song “Amen Brother” by The Winstons.

This six-second drumbeat has been sampled in over 6,000 songs, ranging from punk rock to hip-hop, showcasing just how influential the genre truly is.

Although DnB petered out from commercial popularity by the early 2000s, it stayed alive in the underground music scene. With the genre’s recent resurgence, it may be here to stay.

Kenyan-British artist PinkPantheress exploded in popularity seemingly overnight with her 2023 hit single “Boy’s a Liar pt. 2” featuring Ice Spice. What many may not know is that she’s a prolific Drum and Bass artist.

“Boy’s a Liar pt. 2,” along with many of her other songs, have the makings of great Drum and Bass tracks. PinkPantheress even won the Producer of the Year award at Billboard Women in Music 2024.

Her latest albums, “To Hell With It” and “Heaven Knows,” are phenomenal works of art in the DnB world, positioning her as a mainstream pioneer of the genre. “Heaven Knows,” her second album, debuted at No. 61 on the Billboard 200, selling 15,000 units in its first week.

Not only does her music bring in over 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify, but it also took off on TikTok. Thanks to the short duration and replayability of her songs, the TikTok algorithm propelled her music beyond the UK and onto the global stage.

Another prominent artist shining a light on Drum and Bass is Haitian-Canadian producer Kaytranada.

Kaytranada is known for his beautiful blend of soulful R&B with the groove of electronic dance. Although Drum and Bass isn’t his primary genre, he’s infused several tracks with it. His newest album, “Timeless,” includes one such track.

“Do 2 Me,” featuring Anderson Paak, greets the audience with a minimalistic yet intentional drumbeat. Then, the track draws the listener in with a deep synth, which crescendos into stylized breakbeats that drive the rest of the song.

“Timeless” sports a host of other prominent dance artists, including PinkPantheress on the song “Snap My Finger.” The album charted at No. 28 on Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart.

Seeing formerly niche artists reach mainstream status, alongside Drum and Bass, is heartwarming and shows how today’s media makes exploration so much easier. For those wanting to find the next up-and-coming artists, look no further.

One of the big — if not the biggest — names in the current underground DnB world is Sewerslvt, an Australian artist specializing in a subgenre of DnB called breakcore.

Sewerslvt gained a strong cult fan base during quarantine with the release of “Pretty Cvnt.” The aggressive breakbeats and emotional samples from anime enthralled fans on TikTok, propelling their music to millions.

Machine Girl is another influential artist in the underground. Their music is a bit more aggressive, blending DnB with screamo, but those who enjoy it won’t be able to get enough.

For newcomers, Submerse is a great artist to check out. His latest album, “Get You Down,” features many classic DnB staples.

Fans of the DnB-inspired game “Jet Set Radio” will enjoy Hydraa, a new artist on the scene. Hydraa’s debut solo project “Groove Rush” takes heavy inspiration from the series, and their passion for the genre shines through in their work.

Lastly, Dumb Girl. This artist also pays homage to “Jet Set Radio.” If you’re looking for a producer to follow before they blow up, this is the one. With only three released songs so far, those seeking “I listened to them before they were famous” clout should check them out as soon as possible. Fans of the new Drum and Bass won’t be disappointed.