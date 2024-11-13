Iowa men’s basketball’s Seydou Traore stays at his own pace

So much for a bum right foot. After missing Iowa men’s basketball’s first three games of the regular season due to injury, Seydou Traore took to the floor at Carver-Hawkeye Arena without a hitch.

“I feel like the first practice when I came back, I didn’t miss a beat,” Traore said in his postgame press conference. “Just confident, putting the extra work in.”

If anything, the 6-foot-7 forward had springs in his feet, as evidenced by his two high-flying dunks during warm-ups.

Seydou Traore is warming up. pic.twitter.com/TP3XISFFPd — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) November 13, 2024

Yet the sophomore transfer from Manhattan University isn’t just a jumper, but rather a versatile hooper. Checking into the Hawkeyes’ game against South Dakota about four minutes into the first half, he took command early, taking the ball up the floor.

Traore is listed as a forward on the team roster, but he’s not afraid to play outside the paint. His first shot attempt came from behind the arc and was off target, but one miss didn’t quell his confidence. Traore’s next attempt – a triple from the corner – splashed through the twine. In a fast-paced offensive scheme where shooting is encouraged and multiple skills are necessary, Traore feels right at home.

“The way Iowa plays basketball is just perfect for me,” he said. “Being able to get the rebound, push, play at a fast pace. That’s the type of game I love.”

Gliding into the media room with an assured gait and friendly smile, Traore greeted the media with a casual “What’s up?” Almost 1,000 miles away from his hometown New York City, Traore made a statement in his first game in the Black and Gold – finishing with 12 points, four rebounds, and one assist while shooting 5-of-9 from the field.

For Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, these numbers are indicative of how quickly Traore has adjusted to his new surroundings after arriving in Iowa City over the summer. Whether it’s a new arena that holds twice as many people as his old one or an in-your-face press from South Dakota, Traore hasn’t wavered.

“That’s one of his greatest strengths – you can’t speed him up,” McCaffery said. “Plays at his pace, makes plays for other people. He makes plays for himself, but he almost, I think, appreciates making plays for others more. Always has his head up. He never panics.”

Traore’s commitment to others was never in doubt. He said the three games he was sidelined were “the worst.” After all the work the team had done over the offseason, he wanted to take part in the collective battle that is a 31-game regular-season schedule.

It didn’t take long for Traore’s presence to be felt on both ends of the floor. Just minutes after making his points as a Hawkeye, Traore delivered a block on South Dakota leading scorer Chase Forte.

“He’s always going to be out there being aggressive and being himself,” Iowa guard Josh Dix said. “He can contribute in all areas.”

Dix said Traore only got more aggressive as the game continued, driving to the lane and being a force under the rim. His first bucket of the second half – a ferocious alley-oop dunk off a pass from Brock Harding that got the crowd on its feet.

“Me and Brock made eye contact,” Traore said of the jam. “We do it over and over again in practice. He’ll just throw it up, I’ll go get it.”

Getting Traore out of the transfer portal wasn’t much of a gamble for McCaffery. Despite playing on a mid-major Manhattan team that won only seven games last season, Traore still shined, averaging 11 points and eight rebounds. McCaffery, having played or coached at non-Power Four schools like Siena, Lehigh, and Penn, the head coach knows that those stats speak volumes. Traore’s persona just sealed the deal.

“Phenomenal human beings, leaders in the locker room, fun to be around,” McCaffery said of Traore and Iowa’s other transfer Drew Thelwell, who finished with 11 points against South Dakota. “You can trust them on the court and trust them off the court … To be committed to getting better and to be committed to winning, not one of those guys is selfish.”