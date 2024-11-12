Q&A | Iowa offensive lineman Connor Colby talks football, favorite movies, and dream sandwiches

The Daily Iowan: How do you feel about the team this year and how it’s coming together?

Connor Colby: I feel like every day at practice, we are setting a standard on what we want to see and how we want to play. I think each day out here at practice, we are just building on that.

Tim Lester is coming in with a new plan for the team. What are you seeing from him as a coach or as a person that you like?

Just his energy coming into the building every day. He’s always excited to install new plays and get out here at practice. Even at walk-throughs, he’s excited, so it’s nice.

Why did you grow a mullet?

I have had a mullet since junior year of high school. I cut it off a couple of times, but it just doesn’t look right without it.

What’s one food that you don’t like but everyone else does like?

I feel like a lot of people like mushrooms, but I’m just not a big mushroom guy.

What’s one drink that you don’t like but everyone else does like?

I feel like a controversial one is milk. I like milk, but I just don’t drink it every day — only when I’m back home and my dad makes me drink it.

If you could build your dream sandwich, what are you putting on there?

I’m just going to go to Subway — two foot-longs, Italian, ham, turkey, American cheese, lettuce, pickles, black olives, mayo, and pepper.

What’s your favorite movie of all time?

The “Fast and Furious” series.

Turf or grass when it comes to football?

Probably turf — just so, if it’s raining, it’s not muddy, and I don’t slip and fall all over the place.

If you could move anywhere in the world for free, where would you go?

I’ll probably just set up in Cabo, Mexico, and just go fishing every day.