Opinion | Women characters can’t win

There are three types of female characters: the strong one, the weak one, and the sexually empowered one. While there are exceptions, cinema often sticks to these archetypes, typically leading to one outcome — hatred.

Women characters are becoming stronger yet are still hated. However, this hate isn’t predominantly rooted in misogyny. It surfaces from the lack of effort in storytelling and character development.

The term “strong female character” is used in both criticism and commentary in modern film. Ideally, it describes a character who empowers women by breaking stereotypes and possessing abilities equal to her male counterparts.

But instead, these characters are perceived negatively. They are often underdeveloped, with no flaws or struggles.

When “Captain Marvel” came out in 2019, I immediately hated Carol Danvers’ role in the Avengers. Along with my reaction, the entire Marvel fan base erupted.

Marvel had already confirmed that she was to be the strongest Avenger, intended to embody empowerment, but the execution fell flat for many viewers. Danvers was unlikable and, ultimately, boring. I wasn’t as attached to her as I was to Iron Man or Thor.

Danvers doesn’t undergo any arc that resonates with audiences. She starts as an amnesiac warrior and ends as a warrior with god-like superpowers, showing little emotion in the process. The Marvel Cinematic Universe, or MCU, received a lot of hate for “Captain Marvel,” but it didn’t stop there. Forced “girl power” scenes made it hard to connect with each character on an individual level.

As an audience, we tend to dislike female characters for the same reasons we like male characters.

Characters like Elena Gilbert in “The Vampire Diaries” illustrate another dimension of audience reception. Second-year student Heidi Du watched the series at least four times, saying she grew to love Elena the more she watched.

“We want to watch men who show vulnerability and emotion, but as soon as it’s a woman, it’s dismissed as whiny and annoying,” Du said.

Elena showed genuine, realistic emotions, but rather than empowering her, it dragged her down.

When a character exhibits strength but lacks emotional depth, she can seem unrelatable. Conversely, when a character is emotionally expressive, she may be perceived as weak.

The criticism faced by both strong female characters and those who show more vulnerability underscores a troubling trend: no matter how a female character is written, she risks not fitting into a preconceived mold.

A character often labeled as too comfortable in her sexuality is Samantha Jones from “Sex and the City.” Samantha is celebrated for her confidence but faces judgment and criticism for her numerous sexual partners and unapologetic attitude toward casual relationships. People almost feel threatened by her, making it difficult to like her.

In contrast, male characters like Damon Salvatore — again from “The Vampire Diaries” — highlight the double standards of promiscuity. His romantic and casual relationships are a defining characteristic framed more positively in storytelling. Even though he sexually assaulted multiple women, he remains the fan favorite.

The industry needs to focus on writing well-rounded female characters with both strength and vulnerability. It’s crucial to allow these characters to experience failure, doubt, and growth, just as their male counterparts do.

When audiences see a character struggle and evolve, they’re more likely to form a connection, regardless of gender.