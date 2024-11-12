Iowa women’s basketball notebook | Hawkeyes power through Virginia Tech, look ahead to Toledo and Drake

The Iowa women’s basketball team is now 2-0 this season, further proving their place in the collegiate women’s basketball world despite a new look. But two more tests this week, one with a risky rival, will challenge the Hawkeyes’ unbeaten mark.

The Hawkeyes, while still unranked in the AP Poll, are receiving 60 votes — the most of any such team not in the top 25. That’s after they powered through Virginia Tech in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday to grab their first road win of the 2024-25 season. The Hawkeyes showcased a dominant performance throughout the game, improving to 2-0 on the season with a 71-52 win over the Hokies.

Fourth-year Villanova transfer Lucy Olsen and third-year Hannah Stuelke maintained their positions as players to watch throughout all four quarters: Olsen logged 20 points, six rebounds, and four assists while Stuelke tallied 16 points and seven rebounds. The pair were joined by fourth-year Addison O’Grady, who went nine-for-nine in shooting to collect 18 points in total.

As the two teams battled in Charlotte, Iowa head coach Jan Jensen identified the spot as a neutral site with a positive outcome for Iowa.

“What’s so great about those neutral sites that they do now, with a road game, is you get a chance to play someone perceived to be pretty good but on a neutral floor,” Jensen said. “It’s great to have them on your own floor; it’s great to get a road win on someone else’s floor; but when you’re not quite sure where you are, it’s great to be on a neutral floor, to meet in the middle.”

Jensen noted Iowa’s solid performance that allowed the squad to adjust its gameplay at halftime, where the Hawkeyes held only a slim 41-37 lead, a lack of such adjustments producing losses last season.

“Our team really made some nice adjustments at halftime,” Jensen said. “They’re getting together, formulating some moments and memories of strength they can draw on when they get in some other, tougher games.”

Iowa put up 26 points in the first quarter with 10 of them from Stuelke alone. Upon holding the Hokies to only three points in the last 4:28 of the quarter, the Hawkeyes exited the quarter with an impressive 26-16 lead.

Virginia Tech came back stronger in the second quarter, though, putting up 14 points compared to Iowa’s eight. The shift in shooting enabled the Hokies to close the gap to four going into the second half, the Hawkeyes holding a much smaller lead then.

“I’ve had a lot of positive moments, and our team has really worked well together,” first-year Taylor Stremlow said. “We saw we can play good teams, come together, and beat anyone we put our minds to.”

Stremlow recorded just over 11 minutes of playing time in the Virginia Tech game, during which the first-year put up two points, five rebounds, and an assist for Iowa.

“Coming off the bench, I just try to bring energy and do what I can,” Stremlow said. “It’s worked out well for us.”

O’Grady was a standout component of the Hawkeyes’ offense in the third and fourth quarters, shooting at a perfect percentage in field goals. The fourth-year had six points in the third quarter alone to lead Iowa, who held the Hokies scoreless for just under three minutes to end the quarter with a 56-40 advantage.

O’Grady continued a strong performance in the game’s final quarter, making all four of her shots to contribute eight of the 15 points the Hawkeyes scored in the fourth, closing out the game with grace as well as a 71-52 road win.

“It’s a big confidence booster,” O’Grady said. “They were a similar team to us, brand new head coach, new team in general. We came together faster, as Coach J would say. I think everyone played really well. We showed that we were together as a team.”

Challenges lie ahead

Iowa remains at home for a game against Toledo on Wednesday, Nov. 13. The Military Appreciation game between the two teams will receive coverage from both the Big Ten and Hawkeye Radio Networks.

The Rockets are 1-0 this season after a very slim 71-68 win over Marshall last Monday, led by guard Sammi Mikonowicz with 15 points on 6-of-13 from the field and 6-foot-5 center Hannah Noveroske with 16 points off of the bench and eight rebounds.

Thus, Toledo will demand the Hawkeyes lock in both in the front-court and the back, boxing out with strong, physical, and scrappy post play.

On Sunday, Nov. 17, the Hawkeyes will hit the road again to take on Drake in an away game. The competition against the Bulldogs is set to be covered by the Hawkeye Radio Network and ESPN Plus.

This one is set to be much tougher, the Bulldogs always giving the Hawkeyes a tough time.

The Bulldogs already have three games under their belt — an 84-78 win over North Dakota State, 95-70 win over Saint Louis, and 80-72 loss to Creighton. Such experience, mixed with a home crowd at the Knapp Center, will make for arguably Iowa’s toughest test yet.

Drake is averaging 83 points per game this season, led by the effective Anna Miller at over 21 points per game on 54 percent from the field — and averaging 12 boards per game. Behind her is fellow forward Courtney Becker, averaging 15 points per game and shooting 72 percent from the field.

But the Bulldogs are allowing just 76 points per game despite the loss, requiring efficiency, pace, and consistency from the Iowa offense to score at as a high of a rate as it usually relies on to win games.