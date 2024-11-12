Hawks in the NBA | Nov. 5-11

Keegan Murray’s rollercoaster week aligned with the outcome of all four games last week for the Sacramento Kings.

Playing exactly 35 minutes, the third-year forward started strongly as he logged a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds along with three assists and one block on 9-of-17 shooting in the 122-107 home win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

The Kings hosted the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, though, where they suffered the 107-98 loss. Murray had an off shooting night, scoring seven points on 2-of-10 field goals and failing to convert any of his six three-point attempts. He, however, recorded 10 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 39 minutes.

Murray has not necessarily lacked production, but consistency has been a bigger concern in his output. He recovered nicely by furnishing 14 points and rebounds apiece with one assist on 5-of-11 shooting in the 127-118 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. But the Kings ended the week with a 116-96 blowout loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Murray recorded a sub-par five points, three rebounds, and one assist on 1-of-5 shooting in 29 minutes.

Sacramento sits at the 10th spot in a highly competitive Western Conference with a 6-5 record, but there’s plenty of basketball left for the team to move and click with new addition DeMar DeRozan.

Kris Murray

Starting out the season as one of the Portland Trail Blazers’ main bench pieces, Kris Murray — twin brother of Keegan — has seen his role digress significantly in the team’s three losses last week as the Blazers continue to struggle in this league.

Portland’s 118-105 loss to the Spurs on Thursday saw Kris fail to record a stat in his lone minute of playing time. But he logged seven minutes the following night and made the most of the opportunity, recording four points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal on 2-of-4 shooting in the 127-102 blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Kris finished with two points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 12 minutes in the Trail Blazers’ 134-89 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

As expected, Portland sits near the bottom of the Western Conference with a 3-8 record.

Luka Garza

Minnesota Timberwolves center Luka Garza’s minimal action doesn’t seem to be changing any time soon, likely serving as a backup option for emergency cases as the club has kept its rotation tight.

The fourth-year center saw garbage time in the 135-119 win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday and the 127-102 win over the Trial Blazers on Friday, logging six points and one rebound on 3-of-8 shooting in seven total minutes. He took a DNP in the 95-94 loss to the Miami Heat on Sunday.

The Timberwolves sit in the middle of the Western conference as the eighth seed with a 6-4 record.