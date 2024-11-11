Iowa City Poetry hosts Mic Check Poetry Festival

Poetry is a fascinating form of art with a long and beautiful history. However, it often doesn’t get the recognition it deserves. Regardless of reason, poetry often stays hidden from the forefront of modern culture. Mic Check Poetry Fest, a festival of various poetry events this past weekend at a variety of locations in Iowa City, seeks to bring poetry into the spotlight.

“This is our fourth year doing this festival, and it started, and it continues to go because we want to uplift spoken word as a craft form, but also uplifting the people in our community and the expression that comes from spoken word,” Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey said.

Rainey is a University of Iowa alum and local author, performer, and producer. His debut book, “Look, Black Boy,” achieved the title of Amazon’s top new book in African American poetry.

Uplifting the community is one of the central goals of the festival. Rainey and other members of Iowa City Poetry recruit some of the most well-known poets to share their art here in Iowa City.

“Me and my co-producer, Lisa Roberts, with Iowa City Poetry… we are very conscious and intentional about our lineups and the way we want everyone represented,” Rainey said. “When you come to Mic Check Poetry Fest, you will see some version of yourself. At no point will you say, ‘I never felt seen,’ ‘I never felt reflected in that.’”

For Roberts, a large part of starting this festival was for the love of poetry and nurturing both her and Rainey’s shared vision for the spoken word.

“I love poetry. I have studied poetry at its highest levels. There’s nothing more deadly than going to see a very dry, quiet, and monotone poetry reading,” Roberts joked. “And so, Caleb and I were exactly on the same page that we wanted to nurture a spoken word community and serve spoken word poets in our area.”

Iowa City’s reputation for literature meant Roberts and Rainey were able to bring in top-of-the-line poets.

This year, nationally renowned poet Rudy Francisco attended the event. Francisco headlined an event for Iowa City Poetry on Nov. 8 at Hancher Auditorium.

“This year, we were like, Rudy’s the top spoken word poet in the country. If we have any opportunity to bring him in, let’s just fly,” Roberts said.

Rainey was looking forward to the event for several reasons, but at the forefront of this excitement was the opportunity to witness his young students see their heroes in front of them.

“When I sat down with [my students] a year and a half ago, I knew it was gonna be Rudy Francisco or Outspoken Bean,” Rainey said. “I asked them what poet they would like to headline this next festival, and 75 percent of them said Rudy Francisco.”

The festival was an opportunity for writing students to watch poets they have so closely followed.

“I’m so excited to sit in the room with them as they’re kind of living their dream. I get to witness these young people believe in themselves and their dreams to a whole new level because they are sitting across the room from their hero,” Rainey said.