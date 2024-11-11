Hawks in the NFL | Week 10

Quarterback C.J. Beathard is returning to the Jacksonville Jaguars in wake of Trevor Lawrence’s shoulder injury.

The seven-year veteran was signed off Miami’s practice squad on Wednesday. Beathard spent the last three years with the Jaguars and was resigned to a two-year, 4.5 million deal last season before being released in August due to an injury settlement.

He didn’t appear in the team’s 12-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and will mainly serve as an emergency option if now-starter Mac Jones goes down.

Defensive Prowess

The Carolina Panthers secured their second-straight victory in a 20-17 overtime battle over the New York Giants in Munich, Germany. Linebacker Josey Jewell dominated on defense with two solo tackles, four assisted tackles, two deflected passes, one tackle for loss, and one interception.

Linebacker Jack Campbell recorded five solo tackles, two assisted tackles, and two defected passes, as his Detroit Lions secured a dramatic 26-23 comeback victory over the Houston Texans.

The Denver Broncos suffered a heartbreaking 16-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after the Chiefs blocked Denver’s field goal attempt with one second remaining. Cornerback Riley Moss contributed to the near-victory with four solo tackles and two assisted tackles.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean logged three solo tackles and returned three punts for 43 yards and a long of 31 yards in the 34-6 blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys. On the flip side, Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golsten matched DeJean with three solo tackles.

The Cincinnati Bengals endured another close 35-34 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Safety Geno Stone collected two solo tackles and one assisted tackle in the defeat.

Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa’s three total tackles, one solo and two assisted, along with a sack, tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit aided Buffalo’s 30-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson provided just one solo tackle and one quarterback hit in the 23-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chicago Bears offense continues to struggle, failing to score a touchdown for the second-straight game in the 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Punter Tory Taylor logged a career-high eight punts for 335 yards and a long of 62 yards in the defeat.

Defensive end Lukas Van Ness and the Green Bay Packers earned a well-earned week off before facing their heated rival Chicago next weekend.

Tight End University Products

In his second game back from injury, T.J. Hockenson led the Vikings receiving corps, securing eight of his nine targets for 72 yards in the win over the Jaguars.

Sam LaPorta led the Lions receiving corps with 66 yards and a touchdown on three catches in the triumph over the Texans.

Despite being the leading receiver in the 49ers offense so far this season, George Kittle was nearly an afterthought in the 49ers win over the Bucs, recording team-lows of three catches for 57 yards on four targets. However, he recorded his seventh touchdown of the season, leading San Francisco in that category.

Noah Fant and the Seattle Seahawks had their bye week this week and should be well rested for their Week 11 matchup against Kittle and the 49ers.

Big Backs

Baltimore is known for dominating its opponents with a powerful rushing attack, but the Ravens racked up just 99 yards against the Bengals.

But center Tyler Lindenbaum and the Baltimore offensive line aided another Lamar Jackson passing clinic as he finished with 290 passing yards and four passing touchdowns in the win.

The Los Angeles Rams fell 23-15 at home to the Miami Dolphin in a contest that saw the Rams, another rushing-dominant team, log a subpar 70 rushing yards.

Like the Ravens, offensive tackle Alaric Jackson and the Rams offensive line allowed Matthew Stafford to operate comfortably in the pocket on the way to 257 passing yards and one passing touchdown.

The Jaguars logged arguably one of the worst performances of any team in any game so far this season as the team. Including guard Brandon Scherff, Jacksonville finished with just 87 passing yards and 56 rushing yards for one rushing touchdown in the loss to Minnesota.

Bucs offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs exited the game in the second quarter in the loss to the 49ers due to a sprained MCL. Additional MRI testing confirmed the injury and Wirfs is considered week-to-week for the time being.