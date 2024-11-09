Iowa football’s defense falters again in loss to UCLA

PASADENA, CA – Following a disastrous performance on the road against Michigan State on Oct. 19 that featured missed tackles and the inability to get stops on third down, the Iowa defense vowed to turn things around.

The unit responded by holding Northwestern and Wisconsin to a combined 10 points, but just when Hawkeye fans thought they were turning the corner, the same problems persisted against UCLA on Friday night.

“We just have to get back to the fundamentals,” fifth-year linebacker Nick Jackson said. “It kind of felt similar to it [the Michigan State game].”

“[UCLA] played a good football game, outside of their turnovers, but they ran harder, blocked harder, and played defense harder,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz added. “If you can’t tackle, it’s hard to play good defense.”

Iowa began the game on a positive note on the Bruins’ maiden drive of the game with first-year defensive back Zach Lutmer’s first career interception, and it looked like the Hawkeye defense was its same old self.

But the wheels came off after that.

After an Iowa touchdown, UCLA responded with a 13-play, 72-yard drive down to the Hawkeye 3-yard line. The Bruins converted three third downs on the possession, with each being on third-and-medium situations. Quarterback Ethan Garbers bailed Iowa out by throwing a pick in the end zone, but the play only masked what was to come.

The two early UCLA mistakes allowed the Hawkeyes to zip out to a quick 10-0 advantage, but it was all Bruins from the second quarter on.

After an interception from Iowa quarterback Brendan Sullivan, UCLA marched right down the field with a six-play, 45-yard drive to tie the game at 10 apiece. Not only did the Bruins score, they did it on the backs of their rushing attack, highlighted by a 29-yard scamper from running back T.J. Harden to start the drive.

UCLA came into the contest with the Big Ten’s worst rushing offense, averaging only 73.9 yards per game. But on Friday night, it collected 211, including 125 yards from Harden, who had failed to eclipse the 100-yard mark until the Iowa game.

On the flip side, the Hawkeyes entered the game with one of the nation’s best rushing defenses, allowing only 106.3 per contest. Iowa’s front seven had a difficult time containing UCLA’s backs, something that fourth-year edge rusher Deontae Craig emphasized after the game.

“They are good athletes,” Craig said. “We know that you get spread out down the field. Just small details, you have to be in the right position. Have to have better effort and get 11 heads to the ball every time.”

The Hawkeyes also had problems getting off the field on third down, as UCLA went 9-for-14 on the “money down.” Jackson again credited the issues to execution problems, and they may have cost the Black and Gold a victory.

Iowa had ample chances to get stops at critical junctures in the game, but couldn’t seem to come up with the big stand. Tied, 10-10, late in the first half, the Bruins faced a 3rd-and-5 from the Hawkeye 40-yard-line.

On a normal Saturday, this would be a slam-dunk opportunity for the hungry Iowa defense, but Garbers found a wide-open Logan Loya for a first down, ultimately leading to a touchdown.

The Hawkeyes held through the third quarter, but the floodgates opened in the fourth.

Following a wild drive that saw backup quarterback Jackson Stratton lead Iowa to a tying score, the defense faltered again. The Bruins converted two crucial third downs and took nearly seven minutes off the clock, resulting in a go-ahead field goal.

Then, with the Hawkeyes needing a stop late, Garbers found Titus Mokiao-Atimalala wide open on the far side for an easy first down. Game over.

“It really comes down to just executing the game plan and knowing exactly where you’re supposed to be, when you’re supposed to be there, passing off keys, jamming routes, all that stuff, Jackson said.”

Adding to these disappointments, the unit also dealt with the loss of fifth-year linebacker Jay Higgins to what head coach Kirk Ferentz called a “tissue issue” after the game.

“That’s my guy, but I felt [backup] Jaden Harell came in, he stepped up and he made some big-time plays for us, so we kept the ball rolling, ” Jackson said.” “But, obviously, it’s Jay Higgins.”

“Obviously, when you have a guy like that on the field, it’s a tough blow,” Craig added. “We hope for the best with Jay.”

Iowa’s defense has been one of the top units in the country over the last few years, but Friday’s performance was far from the standard. Both Michigan State and UCLA entered their games against Iowa with sub-.500 records and the Hawkeyes couldn’t pass the test.

Despite the tough defeat, the Iowa players are optimistic for a rebound.

“I’m not concerned,” Craig said. “I know what type of guys we have in this locker room. Wins and losses are part of the sport. It’s just about how you deal with it, how you bounce back from it and learn from it and I know we’ll do that.”