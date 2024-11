The Iowa Men’s basketball team played Southern University at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Nov. 7. The Hawkeyes fought til the end to come out with a win, 89-74. This win increases their record to 2-0.

Gallery • 36 Photos Jessy Lane Brock Harding takes a drink during the Iowa Men’s basketball game against Southern University on Nov. 7 at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeye men battled and won 89-74 over the Jaguars.