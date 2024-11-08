On the Line | The Daily Iowan’s football coverage team picks a slate of Week 11 games

Iowa vs. UCLA

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (33-21): Iowa – “It never rains in Southern California” – Kirk Ferentz and Albert Hammond.

Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Editor (35-19): Iowa – Nice to play in some sunshine for once.

Brad Schultz, Assistant Sports Editor (32-22): Iowa – Hawkeyes finally conquer their Rose Bowl demons.

Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter (33-21): Iowa – The Hawkeyes are taking the trip all the way to to California just to come back victorious.

AJ Reisetter, DITV Sports Director (32-22): Iowa – Hawks need one in the Rose Bowl.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (31-23): Iowa – Hawkeyes finally get a win in the Rose Bowl.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (36-18): Iowa – A rare Rose Bowl victory in November.

No. 11 Alabama vs. No. 15 LSU

McGowan: Alabama – Nick Saban will be back on the sidelines. Can’t lose to his former team.

Votzmeyer: Alabama – The Crimson Tide are a playoff team. Believe that.

Schultz: LSU – Bama will be eliminated from the CFP before the regular season finale. Crazy times.

Meglio: Alabama – Matchup of the week for sure. Lock in.

Reisetter: LSU – Goal posts will find a river in Baton Rouge.

Bohnenkamp: LSU – You never replace a legend. You replace who replaced the legend.

Brummond: LSU – Alabama knocked out of the playoffs? That’s a shame.

No. 9 BYU @ Utah

McGowan: Utah – Cam Rising will get his chance next year when he qualifies for AARP.

Votzmeyer: BYU – As much as I’d like to call BYU frauds, too…

Schultz: BYU – One of college football’s most underrated rivalry games. Mormons continue their undefeated season.

Meglio: BYU – Two Utah schools right here. I know this one, Matt.

Reisetter: BYU – The state of Utah lives for this game.

Bohnenkamp: BYU – Not exactly your classic Big 12 showdown.

Brummond: BYU – No rivalry has a better name than the Holy War.

No. 3 Georgia @ No. 16 Ole Miss

McGowan: Georgia – The Dawgs are back. Just don’t get distracted by a doorbell like mine.

Votzmeyer: Georgia – A strong resume for a No. 1 team.

Schultz: Georgia – The Bulldogs will speed past the Rebels in this one.

Meglio: Georgia – Won’t ever forget about Carson Beck’s cringy snapchat…

Reisetter: Ole Miss – Jaxson Dart might be HIM.

Bohnenkamp: Georgia – Bulldogs have figured it out.

Brummond: Georgia – Lane Kiffin is not happy this isn’t a night game.

South Carolina @ Vanderbilt

McGowan: South Carolina – Get back to the baseball diamond, Commodores.

Votzmeyer: South Carolina – Mikey says the Gamecocks are dangerous.

Schultz: Vanderbilt – Diego Pavia is a dawg.

Meglio: South Carolina – The Gamecocks will play hard on every snap.

Reisetter: South Carolina – Gamecocks beat the baseball.

Bohnenkamp: Vanderbilt – A ranked Vandy team still amuses me.

Brummond: Vanderbilt – This is an academic bowl, right?

No. 20 Colorado @ Texas Tech

McGowan: Colorado – Eric Bieniemy revenge game over Patrick Mahomes?

Votzmeyer: Colorado – Call me crazy. The Buffaloes are better than half of the ranked teams.

Schultz: Colorado – Coach Prime and the Bufs have a legitimate shot at the CFP.

Meglio: Colorado – Unlike last year, this team is worth the hype it’s getting.

Reisetter: Colorado – Travis Hunter needs to transfer to the NFL ASAP.

Bohnenkamp: Texas Tech – Lot of fake IDs in that Big 12 runner-up spot.

Brummond: Colorado – Texas Tech is still dizzy from the Ames win.





