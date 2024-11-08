The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

On the Line | The Daily Iowan’s football coverage team picks a slate of Week 11 games

Publisher Jason Brummond stays in the lead as the group is split between No. 11 Alabama and No. 15 LSU in their Saturday night battle in Baton Rouge.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
November 8, 2024
Emma Calabro
Iowa defensive lineman Deontae Craig tackles Badger tight end Riley Nowakowski during a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers 42-10. (Emma Calabro/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa vs. UCLA 

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (33-21): Iowa – “It never rains in Southern California” – Kirk Ferentz and Albert Hammond.

Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Editor (35-19): Iowa – Nice to play in some sunshine for once.

Brad Schultz, Assistant Sports Editor (32-22): Iowa – Hawkeyes finally conquer their Rose Bowl demons. 

Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter (33-21): Iowa –  The Hawkeyes are taking the trip all the way to to California just to come back victorious.

AJ Reisetter, DITV Sports Director (32-22): Iowa – Hawks need one in the Rose Bowl.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (31-23): Iowa – Hawkeyes finally get a win in the Rose Bowl.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (36-18): Iowa – A rare Rose Bowl victory in November.

No. 11 Alabama vs. No. 15 LSU 

McGowan: Alabama – Nick Saban will be back on the sidelines. Can’t lose to his former team. 

Votzmeyer: Alabama – The Crimson Tide are a playoff team. Believe that.

Schultz: LSU – Bama will be eliminated from the CFP before the regular season finale. Crazy times. 

Meglio: Alabama – Matchup of the week for sure. Lock in.

Reisetter: LSU – Goal posts will find a river in Baton Rouge. 

Bohnenkamp: LSU – You never replace a legend. You replace who replaced the legend.

Brummond: LSU – Alabama knocked out of the playoffs? That’s a shame.

No. 9 BYU @ Utah 

McGowan: Utah – Cam Rising will get his chance next year when he qualifies for AARP.

Votzmeyer: BYU – As much as I’d like to call BYU frauds, too…

Schultz: BYU – One of college football’s most underrated rivalry games. Mormons continue their undefeated season. 

Meglio: BYU – Two Utah schools right here. I know this one, Matt.

Reisetter: BYU – The state of Utah lives for this game.

Bohnenkamp: BYU – Not exactly your classic Big 12 showdown.

Brummond: BYU – No rivalry has a better name than the Holy War.

No. 3 Georgia @ No. 16 Ole Miss

McGowan: Georgia – The Dawgs are back. Just don’t get distracted by a doorbell like mine.

Votzmeyer: Georgia –  A strong resume for a No. 1 team.

Schultz: Georgia – The Bulldogs will speed past the Rebels in this one. 

Meglio: Georgia – Won’t ever forget about Carson Beck’s cringy snapchat…

Reisetter: Ole Miss – Jaxson Dart might be HIM. 

Bohnenkamp: Georgia – Bulldogs have figured it out.

Brummond: Georgia – Lane Kiffin is not happy this isn’t a night game.

South Carolina @ Vanderbilt 

McGowan: South Carolina – Get back to the baseball diamond, Commodores. 

Votzmeyer: South Carolina – Mikey says the Gamecocks are dangerous.

Schultz: Vanderbilt – Diego Pavia is a dawg. 

Meglio: South Carolina – The Gamecocks will play hard on every snap. 

Reisetter: South Carolina – Gamecocks beat the baseball.

Bohnenkamp: Vanderbilt – A ranked Vandy team still amuses me.

Brummond: Vanderbilt – This is an academic bowl, right?

No. 20 Colorado @ Texas Tech 

McGowan: Colorado – Eric Bieniemy revenge game over Patrick Mahomes? 

Votzmeyer: Colorado – Call me crazy. The Buffaloes are better than half of the ranked teams.

Schultz: Colorado – Coach Prime and the Bufs have a legitimate shot at the CFP. 

Meglio: Colorado – Unlike last year, this team is worth the hype it’s getting.

Reisetter: Colorado – Travis Hunter needs to transfer to the NFL ASAP. 

Bohnenkamp: Texas Tech –  Lot of fake IDs in that Big 12 runner-up spot.

Brummond: Colorado – Texas Tech is still dizzy from the Ames win.



