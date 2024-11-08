No. 16 Iowa field hockey falls to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament

The No. 16 Iowa field hockey fell to No. 2 Maryland, 1-0, on Thursday at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex in College Park, Maryland, cutting the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten Tournament short early.

The game went to shootouts, where Iowa ultimately fell short, losing 3-2. The Terrapins outshot the Hawkeyes 18-7 and had 10 penalty corners to Iowa’s three.

Both teams felt each other out in the first period of the contest. Neither team was able to get any production from its offense, though, even as Iowa fifth-year Alex Wesneski got a shot on goal with one minute remaining. But ultimately, both teams were flexing their defensive capabilities.

Offensive production picked up in the second period with the Terrapins putting pressure on Iowa third-year goalkeeper Mia Magnotta, as she had four saves. The Hawkeyes got a shot off of their own from second-year forward Dionne van Aalsum. In the last two minutes of the period, Maryland drew two penalty corners, but both efforts were stuffed by Magnotta.

Similar to the first period, both teams again struggled to gain any offensive momentum. The Hawkeyes drew a penalty corner early in the period and gave fourth-year Annika Herbine a solid look on goal. But Terrapin goalkeeper denied the situation for her third save of the contest. The game remained scoreless entering the last 15 minutes of regulation.

Iowa found itself on the receiving end of an offensive push in the final period. The Terrapins applied pressure on throughout the 15 minutes but picked it up in the last 30 seconds. Maryland had three chances to score in the last stretch of the game, but Magnotta collected her ninth save of the game and sent the contest to overtime.

There, Iowa’s offense continued to stutter while Maryland ramped up the pressure. The Terrapins combined for nine shots on goal in both overtimes, but Magnotta held her ground, notching her career-high 18th save of the game and pushing the contest to shootouts.

Maryland’s Hope Rose and Iowa second-year midfielder Lieve van Kessel traded goals to start out the shootout. Maryland’s Maci Bradford and Annemijn Klijnhout gave the team a 3-1 lead with only a couple of opportunities left for Iowa to tie it. Annika Herbine brought the Hawkeyes within one, but first-year forward Sabrina McGroarty was unable to equalize the score — booting the Hawkeyes from the tournament in just the first round.