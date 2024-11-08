Live updates | Iowa football visits UCLA in Week 11

PASADENA, CA – After dismantling Wisconsin last weekend, the Iowa football team makes the trek west to Pasadena, California, to take on the UCLA Bruins, who enter the contest with a 3-5 overall record and 2-4 in Big Ten play.

It marks the first meeting between these two programs as conference opponents and their first overall meeting since the 1986 Rose Bowl Game, a 45-28 UCLA victory. In fact, the Hawkeyes haven’t won at the historic venue since the 1959 Rose Bowl, where they defeated California, 38-12. Since that win, Iowa has lost its last four trips to the stadium, each of which were Rose Bowl Games.

The Bruins began the season with a measly 1-5 record, but have won two consecutive road games over Rutgers and Nebraska. One of the main factors for the success has been the improved play of fourth-year quarterback Ethan Garbers. Over the last two games, Garbers has thrown for 602 passing yards, six touchdowns, no interceptions, and has rushed for an additional two scores.

This game marks the second career Iowa start for quarterback Brendan Sullivan, who completed 7 of his 10 passing attempts for 93 yards and one touchdown in the 42-10 victory over rival Wisconsin. Sullivan also tacked on 58 rushing yards and one touchdown on nine carries. Star running back Kaleb Johnson looks to continue his incredible season that has seen him collect 1,279 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns in 2024.

Wide receiver Reece Vander Zee, tight end Addison Ostrenga, defensive back John Nestor, and quarterback Cade McNamara are all listed as OUT for the Hawkeyes. Linebacker Femi Oladejo, defensive back Kaylin Moore, wide receiver Logan Loya, and running back T.J. Harden are all listed as questionable for the Bruins.

No Hawkeyes are listed as questionable, meaning tight end Luke Lachey will return to action after missing the last few games with an injury.

This is a developing story. Check back here or visit @dipregame on X for updates.