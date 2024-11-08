Five things to watch for in Iowa football’s Friday night battle against UCLA

1. Guarding Garbers

Hailing from Newport Beach, California, UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers looked far from cold in his most recent outing in Lincoln, Nebraska. The senior completed 17-of-25 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns as the Bruins topped the Cornhuskers on Nov. 2. Standing at 6-foot-3, Garbers has thrown for six touchdowns over his last two starts, but also is tied for second in the Big Ten with nine interceptions on the season. Despite being a volatile passer, Garbers boasts consistent ability on the ground, racking up 103 rushing yards and a touchdown.

“He’s thrown the ball well, efficiently, and getting it to a lot of different people, including the backs,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said of Garbers. “The last couple of weeks he’s pulled it down nad made some big runs, too. If you’re not sound in what you do defensively, he’s not afraid to do that.

“I wouldn’t describe him as a run primary quarterback, but he’s a guy who can do that,” he continued. “It’s one more way you can get hurt defensively.”

The Hawkeyes have faced quarterbacks with similar numbers, most notably Michigan State’s Aidan Chiles. Keeping Garbers in the pocket or forcing him to make difficult throws on the run will be key to generating turnovers.

2. Run game challenges

While not a great defense overall, conceding 29.7 points per game to its opponents, UCLA holds its own against the run. The Bruins ranks third in the Big Ten and 11th in the FBS in rushing defense, allowing only 100.4 rushing yards per game. Headlined by senior linebacker and former walk-on Carson Schwesinger, who ranks second in the Big Ten in tackles, UCLA’s defense won’t just let Kaleb Johnson and Brendan Sullivan eat up yards like against Wisconsin.

“We’re going to do what we’re going to do,” Sullivan said. “No one’s stopped what we’ve done yet, I don’t think. I think we’re going to continue to do what we do and obviously make some adjustments because they have some good players, they definitely do. But I think the adjustments we make and things we do off it will be really well.”

With Beau Stephens back as a starter at offensive guard, the Iowa offensive line will have its work cut out for it on Friday night. With 6-foot-4, 310-pounder Siale Taupaki and 6-foot-5, 6-foot-3, 325-pounder Jay Toia on the interior for the Bruins, gaining leverage will be a tough order.

“They get good extension, good knock-back, the ends like to play tight, too, and play inside,” Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker said. “They play the run block well.”

3. Travel considerations

Iowa hasn’t played on the west coast during the regular season since a 2010 trip to Tuscon to take on Arizona. Plus, the game against UCLA will be on a short week, which forces Iowa to condense more material into fewer practices. The Hawkeyes are no strangers Friday games, considering their annual Black Friday game against Nebraska.

“If you use it the right way, it does [make an impact],” Craig said of Iowa’s experience with Friday games. “Coming off a couple of big wins, we could not use it the right way, but we’ve got good guys in the building. We’ve had two quality days so far.”

Nevertheless, this isn’t a trip to Lincoln, but a four-hour flight to across multiple time zones. Leaving on Thursday afternoon, the team won’t have much time to adjust to new scenery. How quickly the Hawkeyes regain their footing will be key to their start against the Bruins.

4. Passing game

The Hawkeyes will continue to be without tight end Addison Ostrenga and Reece Vander Zee against the Bruins. Tight end Luke Lachey, who did not play against Wisconisn, is questionable. In lieu of the trio, who combine for 37 percent of Iowa’s receiving yards, transfer wideout Jacob Gill and tight end Zach Ortwerth will have to carry over their production from last week.

UCLA ranks 115th in the FBS in passing yards allowed, conceding over 260 yards per game. If the Bruins do prove stout against the run as their statistics project, then Sullivan will have to use his arm more than his legs. He just needs someone to throw the ball to.

5. Quarterback depth

Iowa fans received quite the shock last week when they saw backup quarterback Marco Lainez in street clothes and sporting a cast on his right thumb. Without Lainez, who had surgery and is out for the season, as well as Cade McNamara, who remains out with a concussion, Iowa’s second-string quarterback is Colorado State transfer Jackson Stratton, dubbed as “Shaggy” by head coach Kirk Ferentz and his teammates for his long hair a resemblance of the “Scooby Doo” character.

With only 17 collegiate pass attempts under his belt, Stratton has only been practicing with starters for one full week.

“Him playing scout team all year and then getting thrown in the fire, he’s definitely progressed in the last couple of weeks,” Sullivan said of Stratton. “It’s been awesome to see someone that’s super eager, always asking questions, always trying to get better.”

Behind Stratton will most likely be Kyler Gerardy, a dual threat quarterback at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Iowa, who initially committed to FCS powerhouse North Dakota State before flipping to Iowa after being given a walk-on offer. Gerardy is listed as a defensive back on the team’s roster but took third-string reps against Wisconsin.

Given this lack of experience behind Sullivan, Iowa fans should be nervous about contingency plans should the starter go down. Protecting Sullivan will be a high priority.

Sullivan said coaches told him last week to be aware of the situation when he scrambles. If its third down, then the quarterback should strive for the extra yard, but be more conservative in earlier downs.

“That’s the kind of player I am, I’m going to try to get every yard I can get,” he said with a smile. “So maybe I should be a little more conscious, but I love playing and getting that physicality in it.”