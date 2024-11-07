Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Northern Illinois

The Iowa women’s basketball team started off their regular season by defeating Northern Illinois 91-73 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

After a slow start, Iowa’s largest lead came in late in the third quarter, up 25 points. Iowa led in assists 22-15 and rebounds 35-30.

Iowa guards Kylie Feuerbach and Lucy Olsen led the team. Feuerbach was 4-9 for 3-point shots with a total of 14 points, along with five assists and nine rebounds. Olsen had 19 points, seven assists, and four rebounds. Iowa’s Hanna Stuelke, Addison O’Grady, Taylor McCabe, and Teagan Mallegni all scored points in the double-digits.

Northern Illinois had several players shine, with Brooke Stonebraker, Alecia Doyle, and Sidney McCrea all hitting double-digit points with 15, 14, and 12 points, respectively.

Iowa will next compete against Virginia Tech in Charlotte, N.C on Sunday, Nov. 10. Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m.