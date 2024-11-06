Photos: Johnson County general and congressional watch parties

Second-term Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Democrat Christina Bohannan face off in a rematch for Iowa’s first congressional district.

The two candidates had polarizing campaign focus, with both making abortion rights one of the forefront of their campaigns. During her time in the House of Representatives, Miller-Meeks backed a 2021 bill, the Life at Conception Act, that would have effectively criminalized abortions and continues to focus on anti-abortion legislation. Alternatively, Bohannan has emphasized the importance of protecting abortion rights.

The Associated Press has not yet called the race, however, Miller-Meeks declared victory at her watch party at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in Riverside.

Bohannan did not comment on the results of the race in the speech she gave at her watch party at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City. She thanked her supporters and the members of her campaign for their hard work and encouraged them to remember the importance of using their voices.