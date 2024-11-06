Photos: Election day in the Atlanta-Metro area

ATLANTA– Staff from The Daily Iowan traveled around the Atlanta-metro area on Tuesday to gather voter opinion and gauge policy focus in the swing state of Georgia. After conducting exit interviews in three different polling places, representing a wide variety of ideologies, staff attended a State Republican watch party at the Grand Hyatt Buckhead in Downtown Atlanta. The night ended when the Associated Press called Georgia’s race naming Donald Trump as the state’s winner, gaining them 16 electoral votes.

Amongst voters popular policies or causes for voting for their candidate was abortion and the economy. Vice president Kamala Harris’ stance on abortion being legal and available for all was the driving factor for voters of various ages and genders. Donald Trump’s stance on a strong economy was also a driving impact for voters who cast their vote for the former president.

During the Georgia State Republican watch party, Trump supporters had drinks and food while watching Fox News’ coverage of the election. At 10:32 EST, party members announced that Decision Desk HQ called Georgia for Trump, despite AP not calling the race until 12:58 AM on Nov. 6.