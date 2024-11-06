Iowa’s 1st Congressional District not yet called, but Miller-Meeks confident in victory

With all 20 counties in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District reporting, U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, currently leads her opponent, Iowa City Democrat Christina Bohannan, by about 800 votes.

The Associated Press has yet to call the race and Bohannan has not conceded the race as of Wednesday evening.

Miller-Meeks has previously fended off extremely tight races. She first won her seat in Congress in a race against former Iowa State Senator and current Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart in 2020 by just six votes. Miller-Meeks won reelection against Bohannan in 2022 by seven percentage points.

Last night, at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City, Bohannan greeted her supporters and told them the race between herself and Miller-Meeks was simply too close to call.

Before any official results came in from Washington County, Miller-Meeks appeared before Iowa City businessmen and women at a noon Greater Iowa City business luncheon and informed them of her victory.

Roughly 30 people attended, and Miller-Meeks told the crowd she chose to announce her victory before any official call because she knew she had won the district.

“Given the historic trend of Washington County — for background, it is a red county — we knew that the county was going to break for us,” Miller-Meeks said. “And we were, in fact, correct in that. We were up 400 votes at the time, and it was the right decision to make.”

Miller-Meeks criticized Bohannan’s emphasis on reproductive rights as an issue in the campaign.

“It’s demeaning to women to think that’s the only issue they care about,” Miller-Meeks said.

Later on Wednesday, at 4:30 p.m., Miller-Meeks claimed a win at a press conference at the Johnson County Courthouse. Between the two events, Miller-Meeks’ margin of victory in the race had grown.

“We’re very comfortable with our margin,” Miller-Meeks said. “We’re very comfortable with our victory.”

Miller-Meeks said Bohannan had not yet called her to concede the election. She said this came as no surprise as Bohannan, according to Miller-Meeks, did not call to concede the 2022 election, either.

Confident that if any recount is called it will not have any significant effect on her margin of victory, Miller-Meeks placed the focus of this press conference on policy.

Miller-Meeks emphasized her ambitions for lowering costs, reducing the rates of undocumented immigrants and fentanyl crossing the southern border, and passing the Drug Act — which Miller-Meeks said will lower prescription drug prices immediately upon its passage.

The congresswoman also emphasized the importance of the passage of the Farm Bill and said the lag in this bill being passed has been due to U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, in the Senate.

“We’re hoping that now that the election is over and there’s been a change that she will get onto the process of doing the work on the Senate side,” Miller-Meeks said, referring to the Republicans’ now-majority in the Senate.

Miller-Meeks said her messages particularly resonated with young voters, such as University of Iowa students, who were voting based on economic issues that would impact their opportunities post-graduation.

“University students are concerned about their future,” Miller-Meeks said. “So they’re concerned about high prices, they’re concerned about being able to pay rent.”

Miller-Meeks also said the Democrats’ strategy to focus on education freedom and reproductive rights was tone-deaf and that the communities in the 1st District were more concerned about the economy and immigration.

“They were concerned about high prices, they were concerned about the border,” Miller-Meeks said. “They were concerned about fentanyl because it was affecting everybody in their community.”

The 1st District’s race has still not been officially called, and Bohannan said Wednesday in an afternoon post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it is still too close to call.

“We will ensure each and every lawful vote is counted, ” Bohannan wrote in her post. “Thank you to all who have gotten us to this point, I am honored to be in this with you.”