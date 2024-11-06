Iowa women’s basketball guard Kylie Feuerbach shines in opening night victory

Despite losing the services of Caitlin Clark, Gabbie Marshall, and Kate Martin in the offseason, the Iowa women’s basketball team has quickly adjusted their offense in 2024-25 around its most experienced players, especially guard Kylie Feuerbach.

Feuerbach and the Hawkeyes opened their new campaign on Wednesday night against Northern Illinois, winning 91-73. The fourth-year proved to be a viable offensive weapon in the starting lineup, posting 14 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in the victory.

“I come in with the same mentality as I always do, just working as hard as I can,” Feuerbach said after the win. “Whatever the outcome is, I’ll always be satisfied as long as I’m working hard.”

Hailing from Sycamore, Illinois, Feuerbach began her college career at in-state rival Iowa State in the 2020-21 season, starting in 24 of 28 games, but ultimately transferring to Iowa for the 2021-22 season.

After playing in all 32 games during her first season in Iowa City, a torn ACL sidelined her for the 2022-23 season. But she didn’t give up, and returned to the court in a bench role last season, recording a season-high 13 points during a triumph over Minnesota on Feb. 28.

Feuerbach attributes much of her success to the people around her, whether that be her teammates or her coaches. She says that they are all “very uplifting” and knows they will always be there for her.

Fourth-year guard Lucy Olsen also shares the same sentiment. Olsen transferred in from Villanova in the offseason, and credits Feuerbach and her teammates for enhancing her environment.

“I play basketball because I love it,” Olsen said after the game. “The girls around me make it so much more fun.”

The win over Northern Illinois marked a special moment for the Iowa program, as new head coach Jan Jensen earned her first victory as head coach. Jensen replaced longtime head coach Lisa Bluder in the offseason after serving as her associate head coach for 20 seasons.

Jensen was proud of Feuerbach’s performance, praising her not only as a great player, but also a great person off the court.

“Kylie, we recruited her in high school, and she is a great, great player,” Jensen said. “I would love nothing better for our team to have that success. It’d be great if she does that every night, but I love it even more for who she is.”

Jensen also lauded Feuerbach’s versatility as a player, something that could be crucial for the Hawkeyes moving forward.

“She can defend,” Jensen said. “Kylie can attack, and when she gets her three going, man she’s a threat on a lot of different levels.”

Feuerbach has been through plenty of ups-and-downs during her collegiate career, but there was one theme that echoed through the walls of Carver-Hawkeye Arena during Jensen’s press conference – steadiness.

“I think the trick with coaching is every player wants to be believed in,” Jensen said. “I think with Kylie, she’s felt that belief and has stayed steady. I think continuing is just putting Kylie in that position of knowing that she’s a steady, go-to player.”