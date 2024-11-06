Donald Trump poised for second term

Former President Donald Trump is poised for victory over Vice President Kamala Harris to become the 47th president of the United States. Trump is likely to beat Harris in a dead-heat race with pre-election polls showing the two neck and neck nationally and in seven key battleground states.

With a handful of states left to report showing favor toward Republicans as of 2:23 a.m. Central Standard Time, Trump has the advantage in the Electoral College with 267 electoral college votes. This is just 3 shy of victory, and unofficial results favor Trump in the few states yet to be called. Harris trails with 224 electoral college votes.

Trump is set to become the second president in American history to serve non-consecutive terms after Grover Cleveland in the late 1800s.

Trump is also favored to win the national popular vote, taking 51.2 percent compared to Harris’ 47.4 percent.

Six states have yet to report results and will likely take several days to count mail-in and provisional ballots.

The Associated Press has yet to call the race or the winner of Maine, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, and Alaska. Trump is currently leading all states but Maine. However, large sums of votes in key counties in the state remain uncounted as of 2:30 a.m.

Harris is expected to deliver a speech to supporters later Wednesday.

Harris had a nontraditional path to the Democratic nomination when President Joe Biden dropped out of the race after a poor debate performance against Trump resulted in massive drops in polling.

Trump has done well in polling throughout the race despite Harris leading Trump since she entered the race. Immediately after Harris entered the race, enthusiasm among Democrats skyrocketed, and Harris quickly gained a lead over Trump nationally and opened up a new pathway to victory through Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina.

As the immediate excitement after Harris entered the race waned, Trump began to regain his edge in several key battleground states and closely trailed Harris nationally.

A week ahead of the election, Harris’ lead over Trump in the national polls waned, slimming to less than one percentage point, according to Oct. 30 polling by The New York Times. It marked Harris’ smallest lead since mid-August.

The pair squabbled over several swing states, with polling ebbing between which candidate was favored up until Nov. 5. The battleground states remained extraordinarily tight, with neither candidate holding a staked-out lead in the seven states most likely to decide the presidency — Nevada, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, and Arizona.

Polling by the New York Times, released two days ahead of the election, showed the pair deadlocked in Michigan and Pennsylvania. Trump only led in one swing state, Arizona, heading into Election Day, and Harris had a lead in Wisconsin, Nevada, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Trump addressed voters at a watch party in West Palm Beach. Walking onto a stage lined ornately with American flags, Trump, his family, campaign leaders, and vice presidential pick JD Vance, stood on stage as “God Bless the USA” played for several minutes before Trump spoke.

Trump described his Make America Great Again platform as the “greatest political movement of all time” and promised a golden age for Americans in his second term.

Trump bolstered his wins in swing states and boosted the Republican stronghold over the U.S. House of Representatives and a prospective Senate flip to red.

“I will fight for you, for your family and your future,” Trump said. “Every single day, I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body. I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe, and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America that will allow us to make America great again.”

“We just witnessed the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America,” Ohio Senator JD Vance said.

Vance promised the “greatest economic comeback in American history” under Trump’s influence.

Trump’s history, influence

Trump previously served as president from 2017 to 2021 as the 45th President of the United States. Trump was unseated by Biden in 2020 after Biden won 306 electoral college votes to Trump’s 232. Biden also won the popular vote by 4.4 percent and more than 7 million votes.

Trump beat out Hillary Clinton for the White House in 2016, winning 304 electoral college votes to Clinton’s 227. Clinton won the national popular vote by more than 2.8 million votes.

Before his political career, Trump was a New York businessman and the head of the Trump organization. He spent most of his career focused on real estate. Trump was also the co-host of the reality TV show “The Apprentice.”

Trump’s first term in office was plagued by scandals, and he is the only sitting president to be impeached twice — once for his alleged involvement in Russian interference with the 2016 election, and again for his alleged incitement of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Senate voted to acquit both times.

Trump has been criticized for his alleged incitement of the violent mob that infiltrated the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 attempting to prevent the certification of the 2020 election results.

Trump repeatedly claimed there was widespread voter fraud in 2020, without evidence, that led to his loss. Trump has continued the claims despite dozens of court rulings that found no evidence.

Trump is also the first former U.S. president and now the first president-elect to be convicted of 34 felony counts. Trump was convicted by a New York jury on 34 counts of election-related crimes for his hush-money payments to pornstar Stormy Daniels.

Trump was indicted on dozens of other felony counts for his role in attempting to overturn the election results, his mishandling of classified documents, and his role on Jan. 6.

During Trump’s campaign, he has rallied supporters with promises to revitalize the American economy, combat illegal immigration, and promises to restore America to its standing on the world stage.

Trump has been highly critical of Biden’s handling of the economy, which saw skyrocketing inflation after the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump blamed Democratic spending bills for the inflation. However, experts say inflation is more likely the cause of inflationary pressures like supply chain shortages seen during the pandemic.

Inflation was at 2.4 percent in September 2024 comparable to inflation during Trump’s presidency. However, inflation reached a several-decade high in June 2022 at 9.1 percent.

Trump was also critical of Biden’s handling of immigration, levels of which spiked during Biden’s tenure. Trump said that Biden’s repeal of several Trump-era immigration policies like the “remain in Mexico” policy, which made asylum seekers wait in Mexico for their legal status in the U.S., caused this spike in illegal immigration.

Biden saw record-high numbers of encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border. However, by the end of Biden’s tenure, illegal immigration returned to pre-2020 levels seen under Trump.

Trump criticized Biden for his perceived weakness on the world stage. Trump has also attempted to link Harris, Biden’s vice president, to his perceived failure of Biden’s tenure in office.

Harris has criticized Trump on his stances on reproductive health, but those criticisms failed to land with the electorate.

Harris has criticized Trump for his role in overturning federal precedent that guaranteed a woman’s right to an abortion. Trump appointed three of the six conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices that overturned the precedent. Trump has publicly claimed credit for the overturning.

Trump, however, moderated his party’s position on abortion this summer during the Republican National Convention and has said the decision should be left up to state governments to decide.

Harris argued that Trump would sign a national abortion ban, but he has not committed to sign one if presented to him.

Harris also attempted to link Trump to the highly unpopular policy platform produced by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative policy think tank, called Project 2025. Several former and current Trump advisers worked on the project, and Trump’s vice president JD Vance wrote the foreword to the lead author’s book.

The project included a national abortion ban.

Despite last Iowa poll, Trump wins Hawkeye state

The last Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll of the 2024 election, released on Saturday, showed that Harris had a shocking three-point lead in the state.

Despite Harris’ polling in the last Iowa poll, Trump scored a victory in the state on Tuesday. Trump led by his highest margin in the state yet — 13.9 percentage points as of 1:45 a.m.

Trump won 56.3 percent of the vote in the state compared to Harris’ 42.4 percent. Trump also led in Iowa’s Republican caucuses in January 2024, winning with a 30-point lead — the largest in Iowa caucus history.