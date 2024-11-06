Democrats win out in JoCo Iowa House and Senate races

As of early Wednesday morning, the state of Iowa had unofficially called all Iowa Senate and House of Representative races in Johnson County.

There was one Senate race in Iowa Senate District 46, with Republican incumbent Dawn Driscoll retaining her seat and beating Democrat Ed Chabal by 1.1 percentage points and winning 52.4 percent of the vote. Chanel came in behind with 47.49 percent of the vote.

Six Iowa House Districts were up for election, with four Democrats and one Republican winning seats in office.

Democrat Anna Banowsky unseated Republican incumbent Heather Hora in House District 92, winning 51.6 percent of the vote. Banowsky 3.5 percentage points, with Hora coming in short with 48.2 percent of the vote.

Republican Judd Lawler beat Democrat Jay Gorsh by 2.7 percentage points and won 51.3 percent of the vote, while Gorsh won 48.6 percent.

Democrats and incumbents Elinor Levin from District 89, Amy Nielsen from District 85, and Adam Zabner from District 90 all ran unopposed and retained their seats.

However, statewide statehouse Democrats lost ground in the Iowa House of Representatives. On election night Iowa Speaker of the House Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, claimed they had expanded their membership from 64 to 67, though several statehouse races in the Des Moines Metro remain too close to call.

“I’ll tell you that’s a pretty high number,” Grassley said of the expected number of new members. “We’re pretty excited about that. And I think Iowans – I feel pretty confident in saying this – House Republicans continue to represent every single county within the state and we’re excited that continues to grow.”