Q&A | Second-year midfielder Rachel Herbine talks movies, seasons, and extreme playing conditions

The Daily Iowan: What is the toughest conditioning you have experienced at Iowa?

Rachel Herbine: Probably our fitness tests.

What do those involve?

It is 16 lengths down and back. There are certain times we have to get, and it’s really tough. It’s not horrible, but it is doable. That is probably the hardest I have experienced.

What is the coldest game you have competed in?

Last year in the NCAA Sweet 16 when we played Louisville. It was extremely cold. I think it was like 30 degrees, and I only had an Under Armour on.

Would you rather play in cold or hot weather?

Hot, 100 percent. I like to feel my hands when I play.

Are you more of a dog or cat person?

Cat person, 100 percent. I have always grown up having cats. I did have two dogs when I was little, but I never got to grow close to them. I think cats are less scary, and they don’t smell bad.

What is one movie you could watch for the rest of your life?

“The Notebook.” I love that movie. Even if it is like two and a half hours, I really like it. It makes me cry. I cry every time I watch it, even though I know what’s going to happen.

What show could you watch for the rest of your life?

I’m really into “Designated Survivor” right now on Netflix. It’s like a politics show, and it’s really cool.

Is your mom or dad better at cooking?

Only really my mom cooks, so I would have to say to her. But my dad does like breakfast, and he’s pretty good at that. But my mom usually does dinner.

What is your favorite season of the year and why?

I like summer just because my birthday is in it. It’s warm, and I like the beach with no school.

What is your least favorite season?

Winter. It’s cold, but I do like Christmas. That’s one good thing about it, but I just don’t like the cold.