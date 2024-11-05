Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Texas A&M Commerce

Fans showed up to Carver-Hawkeye Arena to see the Iowa Hawkeyes take on Texas A&M Commerce Lions in the Hawks’ season opener in Iowa City on Monday, Nov. 4. The Hawkeyes got their season off to a good start, defeating the Lions 89-67.

The Lions kept the Hawkeyes on their toes in the first half, with the score at the break being 42-35. Iowa came out in the second half with much more cohesion. They held the Lions to just 32 in the second half while increasing their point production by 5, scoring 47.

The Lions were led in scoring by Guard Khaliq Abdul-Mateen with 12 points. Also led the Lions in assists, scoring 4. Guard Scooter Williams Jr. backed up Abdul-Mateen with 11, and the bench came up with 26 points as well.

The Iowa offensive attack was spearheaded by day Senior forward Payton Sandfort, who put up 20 points and 11 rebounds. Forwards Owen Freeman and Pryce Sandfort, as well as guard Drew Thelwell, also put up double-digit scoring. Defensively, the Hawks made their mark through their full-court press, which was largely implemented in the second half.

The Hawkeyes continue their season-opening tournament, the Kenny Arnold Classic, on Thursday, Nov. 7, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, where they take on the Southern University Jaguars. The Lions will hope to bounce back with a win on Wednesday, Nov. 6, where they will play the Coyotes of South Dakota in Vermillion, SD.