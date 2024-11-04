Iowa women’s tennis struggles in singles matches at Spartan Invitational

The Iowa women’s tennis team struggled in singles play but strengthened in doubles as it competed at the Spartan Invitational in East Lansing, Michigan, over the weekend.

The Hawkeyes faced players from Michigan State, Northwestern, Butler, DePaul, and Eastern Michigan.

Fourth-year Barbora Pokorna and third-year Nikita Vishwase took home a victory in doubles on day one, taking down Regina Mendez and Kseniia Saenko of Eastern Michigan by a score of 6-3.

In singles, Iowa lost all three matchups on day one, though. Michigan State’s Ellie Blackford defeated Pokorna, 6-4 and 6-2. Amara Brahbhahtt of the Spartans took down Vishwase 7-6, 7-4, and 6-3. Helin Alvarez of DePaul beat second-year Hawkeye Jessica Matthews by 2-6, 6-3, and 6-3.

On day two, Iowa picked up two victories, one in singles and one in doubles. Pokorna and Vishwase teamed up for their second doubles victory of the tournament over Northwestern’s Katya Shepherd and Jennifer Riester, 7-5. Matthews earned a singles victory over Katie Beavin of Butler by 6-3, 2-6, and 6-0.

On day three, Matthews earned another singles victory. She defeated Roberta Sechi from DePaul, 6-3 and 6-4. Vishwase found herself on the losing end of a hard-fought match with Butler third-year Chase Metcalf, 7-6, 6-7, and 5-7. DePaul third-year Hannah Smith beat Pokorna, 6-4, 3-6, and 7-6.

Big picture

The Hawkeyes struggled in singles matches while shining in doubles in East Lansing. Following an impressive performance at the ITA Central Regionals a few weeks ago, Iowa picked up two victories in three doubles matches this weekend, paired with just two wins through eight matches in singles.

Up next

The Iowa women’s tennis team’s fall season continues with the ITA Sectional Championships in Ann Arbor, Michigan, from Nov. 7-14.