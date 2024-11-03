Photos: No. 2 Iowa women’s wrestling at Luther Hill Open Titles

The No. 2 Iowa women’s wrestling team competed in the Luther Hill Open Titles at the Blake Field House in Indianola, Iowa, on Saturday, Nov. 2.

The meet featured 28 teams, with Iowa ending overall with a record of 58-17. Out of the 18 wrestlers that competed, six of them would win the tournaments.

Five of Iowa’s losses were due to head-to-head teammate matches. The team garnered 15 pins and 27 technical falls. Iowa’s 180-pound Naomi Simon and 103-pound Rianne Murphy both recorded three pins each.

Iowa will next compete against Life University in Marietta, Georgia, on Friday, Nov. 8.