Photos: Iowa football vs. Wisconsin

Iowa football defeated Wisconsin 42-10 at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. The Hawkeyes, who took down the Badgers for the third year in a row, will retain the Heartland trophy.

Iowa led in both total yards and time of possession, with 422 yards to Wisconsin’s 261 and 33:26 minutes to Wisconsin’s 26:34.

Gallery • 33 Photos Emily Nyberg/The Daily Iowan Members of the Iowa spirit squad run flags onto the field before a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers 42-10.

Iowa quarterback Brendan Sullivan came out hot against the Badgers in his first start for Iowa, with 93 passing yards and one touchdown.

Dominant Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson was a front-runner for Iowa once again in Saturday’s game with 135 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The Hawkeyes will next face off against UCLA for the first time since the expansion of the Big Ten in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.