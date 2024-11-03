The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa football vs. Wisconsin

Emma Calabro and Emily Nyberg
November 2, 2024

Iowa football defeated Wisconsin 42-10 at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. The Hawkeyes, who took down the Badgers for the third year in a row, will retain the Heartland trophy.

Iowa led in both total yards and time of possession, with 422 yards to Wisconsin’s 261 and 33:26 minutes to Wisconsin’s 26:34.

9A7A0779
Emily Nyberg/The Daily Iowan
Members of the Iowa spirit squad run flags onto the field before a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers 42-10.

Iowa quarterback Brendan Sullivan came out hot against the Badgers in his first start for Iowa, with 93 passing yards and one touchdown.

Dominant Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson was a front-runner for Iowa once again in Saturday’s game with 135 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The Hawkeyes will next face off against UCLA for the first time since the expansion of the Big Ten in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

Print this Story