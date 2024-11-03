Review | Michael Sheen impresses in National Theatre Live’s screening of ‘NYE’

On Nov. 3, I relaxed in my seat at FilmScene at the Chauncey to watch National Live Theatre’s “NYE.” Just like the theater’s other screenings of NLT’s plays, I was delighted with my experience.

The play stars Michael Sheen in the role of Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan and is directed by Rufus Norris. The story follows Bevan and his stay in a British hospital when he receives an operation for an ulcer after experiencing complications from his days working in a coal mine. Bevan’s fate is much like his father’s, who passed away from black lung, a mining-related issue.

A vast majority of Bevan’s life is told through his dreams as he slips closer and closer to death after his surgery. We see elements of his childhood, mostly focusing on his harsh treatment at a rigorous school where he was often harassed due to his stutter.

We see this in one particularly upsetting scene, when a teacher goes as far as to physically abuse Bevan with a cane due to his lack of ability to complete vocal exercises because of his stutter.

This also happens to be Bevan’s first showcase of his leadership, which we see much more of later in his political career, as he protects the other students trying to defend him from this aggressive teacher.

A portion of the story is also told through the eyes of Bevan’s wife, Jennie Lee, played by Sharon Small, and his longtime friend, Archie Lush, played by Roger Evans, as they stand beside him, arguing over how to handle their loved one’s rapidly approaching death.

Throughout the play, the audience receives an in-depth look at Bevan’s relationship with Prime Minister Winston Churchill. At the time of the story, he’s one of the most influential and recognizable figures in not only the United Kingdom and Europe but all of the world.

We see a rocky relationship between the two, with the powerful and demanding Churchill and the chaotic and quite unconventional Bevan both striving for their ideal vision of the United Kingdom, in terms of WWII, but even more so with the health care system in the country.

The play is centered upon Bevan and his dream for the National Health Service, or NHS, after he is promoted, unexpectedly, to Minister of Health and Housing — a colossal and abnormal promotion for somebody of Bevan’s status. The audience watches as Bevan strives to aggressively implement an entirely new and publicly funded health care system in England — the NHS.

I found the performances from Sheen and the cast to be outstanding. The tone was a perfect blend of dramatic with small sprinkles of comedy to help break up tension and build momentum.

The directorial work by Norris was masterful, and I found myself returning to my seat early in the intermission, eagerly waiting for the second half to begin. Live theater in the cinema is certainly a unique and new topic for myself — and the world — but in both of the times I have experienced it, I have been very happy with what I’ve seen.

The ending of the production was a mix of sadness, relief, and overall awe. It was an intense wave of emotion that had me thinking in my seat for minutes after the lights came on.

Norris directed Sheen and the rest of this wonderful cast to quite a triumph, one I would recommend to anybody.