Live updates | Iowa football brings Wisconsin to town in first home night game

The Iowa football team is hosting Wisconsin inside Kinnick Stadium on Saturday with kickoff time set for 6:34 p.m — its first home night game of the year.

The Hawkeyes are coming off a 40-14 home win against Northwestern last weekend. Iowa quarterback Brendan Sullivan took over for Cade McNamara halfway through the second quarter and pulled the Hawkeyes away to the win.

In fact, Sullivan will start at quarterback for the Hawkeyes tonight, but his dual threat capacity — especially on the ground — will be limited as backup quarterback Marco Lainez is out with a broken thumb.

COIN TOSS — The Badgers won the toss and deferred to the second half. The Hawkeyes will start with the ball and give Sullivan a chance to solidify his abilities with the Black and Gold.

12:51 1Q — Iowa 0, Wisconsin 0.

The offense is running through Kaleb Johnson, per usual, logging carries on three of the team’s first six plays. On a 4th-and-1 at the WISC 49, punter Rhys Dakin booted the ball 49 yards into the end zone for a touchback.

6:15 1Q — Iowa 0, Wisconsin 3.

Iowa gifted Wisconsin 25 yards off three penalties to set the Badgers up within scoring reach. Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke’s end zone shot to receiver Vinny Anthony II was broken up by Iowa cornerback Deshaun Lee, Lee excitedly celebrating and thus forcing the Badgers to settle for the 38-yard field goal by Nathanial Vakos.

1:52 1Q — Iowa 0, Wisconsin 3.

On a 3rd-and-1 at Iowa’s 34, Hawkeye running back Jaziun Patterson broke through the Badger defensive line and stiff-armed a defender on his way to a nine-yard carry and a first down. Iowa was forced to settle for the 56-yard field goal attempt by place kicker Drew Stevens when the offense stalled. However, the kick bounced off the upright and thus was no good.

END 1Q — Iowa 0, Wisconsin 3.

Locke’s pass was intercepted by Lee on Wisconsin’s second play of the drive and returned 14 yards to Iowa’s 47. The Hawkeyes began their third drive around midfield, and Sullivan connected with fellow Northwestern transfer receiver Jacob Gill for a 16-yard gain to Wisconsin’s 32.

