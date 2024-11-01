The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Where and when to watch Iowa football take on Wisconsin

Find out more on the Hawkeyes’ Heartland Trophy matchup, including kickoff time, TV channel, weather, announcers, and more.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
November 1, 2024
Cody Blissett
Northwestern prepares to punt the ball during a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 40-14.

The Iowa football team hosts Wisconsin in its annual Military Appreciation Day on Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes will have a new starting quarterback in Brendan Sullivan, who takes over for Cade McNamara after the Michigan transfer suffered a concussion in the Hawkeyes’ previous game against Northwestern. 

Sullivan, a transfer from Northwestern, only has 16 pass attempts on the year, but flashed his mobility against his former team, rushing for 41 yards on eight carries, including a touchdown. The Badgers feature the 44th-ranked rush defense in the FBS, yielding 144 rushing yards per game. The two teams have squared off since 1894, and Wisconsin leads the all-time series, 49-46-3. The Hawkeyes have won three of the last four matchups. 

Matchup: Iowa (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, IA

Weather: 54 degrees Fahrenheit 

TV: NBC

Announcers: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporter) 

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: LINE: Iowa -3 | O/U: 41

Print this Story