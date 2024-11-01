Where and when to watch Iowa football take on Wisconsin

The Iowa football team hosts Wisconsin in its annual Military Appreciation Day on Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes will have a new starting quarterback in Brendan Sullivan, who takes over for Cade McNamara after the Michigan transfer suffered a concussion in the Hawkeyes’ previous game against Northwestern.

Sullivan, a transfer from Northwestern, only has 16 pass attempts on the year, but flashed his mobility against his former team, rushing for 41 yards on eight carries, including a touchdown. The Badgers feature the 44th-ranked rush defense in the FBS, yielding 144 rushing yards per game. The two teams have squared off since 1894, and Wisconsin leads the all-time series, 49-46-3. The Hawkeyes have won three of the last four matchups.

Matchup: Iowa (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, IA

Weather: 54 degrees Fahrenheit

TV: NBC

Announcers: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: LINE: Iowa -3 | O/U: 41