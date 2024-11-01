Sharing a privilege | How Hawkeye Radio Network’s Gary Dolphin and Pat Angerer balance spontaneity and responsibility.

Each donning a black Iowa football quarter zip, the similarities between Gary Dolphin and Pat Angerer begin and end with their clothing. Before the Hawkeyes’ game against Northwestern last Saturday, the pair looked like they’re preparing for two different futures.

As the Iowa marching band plays the “Star Spangled Banner” minutes before kickoff, Dolphin stands calmly at attention, his bespectacled eyes drifting down to the Kinnick turf. To his right, Angerer’s eyes are shielded by sunglasses, but the rest of his body can’t hide his anticipation.

Swaying back and forth, Angerer bounces on his toes as the crowd launches into an I-O-W-A chant. Never mind his bald head and the decade removed from his playing days – the former Hawkeye linebacker wants back in on the action.

Dolphin, meanwhile, is more than comfortable with his positioning four stories above the field. Now in his 27th season on the job, the play-by-play announcer for the Hawkeye Radio Network views the radio booth as his second home, and once the action starts, the 73-year-old enters his wheelhouse in stride.

His eyes darting between the field, depth charts, and advertisement reads, Dolphin’s hands are in a constant state of motion. Picking up papers and tossing them aside, it’s as if he’s a magician cycling through a deck of cards. A few minutes into the first quarter, he glances back at The Daily Iowan reporter, flashing a youthful smile.

“You keeping up?”

While Dolphin is no stranger to the fast-paced lifestyle of live radio, the 39-year-old Angerer, his newly-appointed color commentator, is on his maiden voyage. Aided by his broadcast partner’s experience and guidance, Angerer isn’t afraid to be himself as the pair embrace the spontaneity and responsibility of their profession.

“That’s football, right?” Angerer said. “You mess up one play, you can’t spend the rest of the game thinking about that play you messed up. You’ve got to move forward.”

Replacing a legend

“There we go, buddy boy.”

That phrase, cast in a deep, gravelly voice, has been a fixture on the AM airwaves for decades. The source: Ed Podolak, a radio analyst for Iowa football for 42 seasons. A former star running back for the Hawkeyes and Kansas City Chiefs, Podolak began calling games for WHO in 1982 before joining Dolphin at Learfield Sports’ Hawkeye Radio at the network’s inception in 1997.

Back in April, the 77-year-old Podolak announced he would step away from the booth.

“One of the game’s great competitors, Ed’s ability to explain plays was unparalleled,” Dolphin told Iowa Athletics at the time of the announcement. “Football mentalities of all ages understood and enjoyed the humor each Saturday.”

Even though he’s no longer physically present in the booth, Podolak hasn’t really left. Dolphin and the rest of the radio crew still imitate his memorable drawl. A bobblehead of him in a Chiefs uniform sits on a shelf in the radio booth. Just to the left hangs a framed caricature painting of him and Dolphin standing side-by-side, grinning as they call an imaginary game. Podolak would still be involved on game days, but the position as Dolphin’s right-hand-man was vacant.

Dolphin said the list of candidates for Podolak’s replacement was full of talent, but was quickly chopped in half, as many applicants had kids in high school and didn’t want to sacrifice missing their weekend games. Holding one of five votes that would decide his next broadcast partner, Dolphin had his mind on a defensive player.

“Iowa has been so good, so strong nationally and in the Big Ten defensively,” Dolphin said. “Wouldn’t it be a nice tribute or honor to [Iowa defensive coordinators] Norm Parker and Phil Parker if we find somebody qualified, that they were a great defensive player? Well, Pat fits the bill.”

A team captain and Football Writers Association first-team All-American his senior season, Angerer was a key cog to the 2009 Hawkeye squad that finished with an 11-2 record and Orange Bowl victory. His 145 tackles that season ranks fourth in program history.

Angerer was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round of the 2010 NFL draft and enjoyed 32 starts over his first two seasons.

The latter half of his pro career was beset by injuries, as the linebacker had multiple knee surgeries over the next two seasons before getting released. Admitting stubbornness, Angerer tried out for the Atlanta Falcons, made it through training camp, but was still let go before the start of the 2014 season.

In four seasons, Angerer had swapped a seat on the sideline bench to a spot on the couch, watching pro friends through a television screen. Angerer said watching the game became difficult for a while. Mentally, he knew he still had what it took, but his body refused.

“Your whole life, you’re a part of a team of like-minded individuals,” Angerer said. “The goal that you’re getting to, that you’re fighting for, literally, from what you eat to what you lift, when you go to the bathroom, when you sleep, when you wake up – it’s structured. Then all of a sudden it’s gone, and you’re just lost.You just want somebody to tell you what to do, because you’re really good at taking orders.”

Angerer eventually got a new boss after he took a job at Mississippi Valley Credit Union in the Quad Cities, staying close to his hometown Bettendorf. He split his time between business development at the credit union and familial duties as a husband to his wife, Mary, and their three kids.

When Iowa Athletics Vice President and General Manager Gabe Aguirre reached out to gauge his interest as the next color commentator, Angerer wondered if the part-time job was made for him. Majoring in health and sports studies back in college, Angerer had no prior media experience but recognized the privilege of his opportunity.

Unlike most Big Ten schools, the state of Iowa doesn’t have a major metropolitan city or major pro sports team. From farmers out in the field to mechanics in an auto shop, radio has been a constant resource for information and entertainment on all Hawkeye matters. Before the creation of Hawkeye Radio Network, Iowa football games were broadcast on multiple different regional stations. Legends like Jim Zabel, Bob Brooks, and Ron Gonder were the soundtrack on Saturdays.

Alongside Dolphin, Angerer has a chance to be a part of that legacy.

“It’s definitely something I don’t take lightly,” he said. “And that’s something that gets me excited every time I get on the radio. And also terrified.”

For the final stage of the interview process, Angerer had to call the fourth quarter of Iowa football’s 2023 matchup against Michigan State. He was at the game in stands as a fan, but left early to beat the traffic – much to his kids’ displeasure. Tuning in to the radio on the drive back, he took in Dolphin and Podolak’s call of Cooper DeJean’s game-winning kickoff return for a touchdown.

“It was just the purity and excitement,” Angerer remembered. “You could tell that Ed and Gary loved the program deeply.”

Angerer would listen to that broadcast repeatedly in preparation for his interview. Rewatching the game at home on YouTube, Angerer recorded himself giving his own commentary. But he didn’t like what he heard. He sounded fake, scripted, and inauthentic. When his interview rolled around, he walked into the room without any notes.

“I didn’t want to go in there with a script, because the game’s not scripted,” Angerer said. “You’re not going to know what’s going to happen. I think that was what worked out for me, thankfully.”

Growing up in Bettendorf, Iowa, Angerer’s envisioned future was always in flux. The son of an Army veteran and brother of a Marine, he thought he would bypass college and enlist in the military after high school. Soccer was the first sport he took up as a kid, and Angerer split time between that, wrestling, and football at Bettendorf High School. Division I football wasn’t on his radar until recruiters came calling.

Although plans change, Angerer said the most important objective is to focus on the task at hand. Nowadays that assignment is a role he continues to grow in alongside Dolphin.

“There’s a lot of things in life that you just have to do and get it figured out,” Angerer said. “The process of how I’ve evolved, I’m obviously evolving every single play. I feel like the first game, I was more of a fan, now I’m becoming more of an analyst.”

Pacing, passionate, but pure

Standing behind the microphone in Iowa’s season opener against Illinois State, Angerer couldn’t sit still. For at least the first half hour of the contest, Angerer paced around what little room he had to move in a cramped booth.

“He got a little frantic,” Dolphin said of Angerer’s first game. “That’s what I love about former players, let alone great players. Podolak was the same way, they can’t sit still. They’re actually playing the game that they’re analyzing. That’s got to be difficult to do.”

During a commercial break, Dolphin said he reminded Angerer that the Redbirds weren’t a pushover team.

“He’s like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re right, boss,’” Dolphin remembered. “He keeps calling me boss.”

The Hawkeyes turned a 6-0 halftime lead into a 40-point blowout, and Angerer got calmer as the home team pulled away. After the final whistle, Dolphin said Angerer was deeply apologetic the moment the pair got in the elevator to descend from the press box.

Even though he felt like he interrupted his partner too much, Angerer’s desire for improvement was matched with the comfort of knowing he had a great leader by his side.

“It felt like I was sitting there with a friend talking about a football game,” he said. “[Dolphin’s] got the the same attributes as the leaders that I’ve had in my time at Iowa. All the great coaches, he’s got that. He loves the program. Just being next to him really, really, put me at ease. I couldn’t imagine working with anybody else.”

It didn’t take long for Angerer to showcase his talent. Dolphin described how during the postgame show following Iowa’s heartbreaking 20-19 loss to Iowa State, Angerer’s opening line was emblematic of how any Hawkeye player would be feeling.

“‘Dolph, I’ve got to tell you, I’m really, really sad right now,’” Dolphin remembered his partner saying.

After the pair broke down the Hawkeyes’ errors against the Cyclones, such as not scoring touchdowns inside the 5-yard line, Angerer took back his previous statement. He was no longer sad for his former team, but frustrated that the Hawkeyes couldn’t perform in the clutch.

“I thought that was a really poignant moment,” Dolphin said. “That’s when I said to myself, ‘You know what? This guy’s going to be all right. He’s going to be really good.’”

“He’s very good at fitting the mood, fitting words inside the mood,” he added. “And that’s what we want, that’s what gets fans fired up.”

Angerer takes no shame in being a homer. Similar to Podolak, who Dolphin said was in tears after the Hawkeyes’ Capital One Bowl victory over LSU, the former Hawkeye wears his emotions on his sleeve.

A chase-down tackle by Iowa defensive lineman Aaron Graves against Northwestern prompts an energetic fist pump. A diving catch from wide receiver Seth Anderson elicits a chuckle of amazement. An interception from quarterback Cade McNamara brings his hands to the top of his head.

“That’s going to be a touchdown,” Dolphin said dryly as Wildcat defensive back Theran Johnson dashed down the sideline for an 86-yard score off the turnover.

“Dang,” Angerer muttered, shaking his head in disappointment.

Yet coupled with his emotional reactions are moments of a more nuanced analysis. A tap on the elbow from Dolphin sparks Angerer to chime in and elaborate more on what he saw. Opting not to use binoculars so that he can see the whole field, Angerer describes a false disguise on a blitz and even points out what should have been a defensive holding penalty on a defensive player.

Dolphin said while Angerer still sometimes runs through his analysis too quickly, the former linebacker is becoming more determined to be vocal. Angerer is cautious not to get in the way of his so-called boss, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t part of the show.

“I said, ‘Pat, they’re tuning in to hear you too, pal. Just as much as they are me,’” Dolphin recalled.

“My wife’s been trying to change me since we’ve been together,” Angerer said with a smile. “But Gary wants me to be me, so I’m going to take his word for it.”

For listeners, Angerer’s humor is hard to ignore. Specializing in self-deprecation, Angerer doesn’t hesitate to poke fun at himself. He said he still dreams about being in the NFL, only to wake up and find himself “fat and bald.” He joked that if his wife Mary ever gets a good set of eyes, she’d leave him in an instant.

During the Iowa-Northwestern game, Dolphin pointed out how former Iowa football player and professional wrestler Ettore “Big E” Ewen was in attendance.

“He played with you,” Dolphin said to Angerer.

“No,” Angerer quickly corrected. The former All-American would never be the center of attention. “I played with him.”

Fans first

Before Iowa’s game against Northwestern, Dolphin thumbs the two inches of stacked paper on the table in front of him. Each dotted with type and handwritten notes, a majority contain information that will probably never hit the airwaves.

But that doesn’t matter to Dolphin. He’s been in the broadcasting business for more than 50 years. If there’s one thing his mentors told him, it’s that not every day will be perfect. Every Plan A needs a Plan B.

For instance, in an offensively-challenged first half between the Hawkeyes and Wildcats, Dolphin spins the 7-5 score into a brief discussion of this year’s World Series. His beloved New York Yankees fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers via a walk-off grand slam, and it didn’t take long for Angerer to remind him that fact.

Aside from knowing how to entertain the audience, Angerer also learned to engage them.

Taped on the wall in the booth is a list of first names Dolphin does his best to shout out during the broadcast. The names are front staff at the Homewood Suites where Dolphin stays during home games. Most won’t be tuning in on radio, but for Dolphin, it’s his way of showing his appreciation.

For Angerer, his job lets him continue his love for football. But he knows sitting in the booth isn’t just to showcase his personality. Having only been on the job for less than a year, he said he doesn’t quite know the impact he has on listeners. Yet he’s well aware that just like his playing days, his new profession in a cubby hole booth is far larger than himself. When he’s in the booth, Angerer isn’t just having a conversation with Dolphin, but spending his day with thousands of fans.

“I owe them in my preparation. I owe them to be positive, to be enthusiastic,” he said. “I owe it to them to be on my game on Saturdays.”