On the Line | The Daily Iowan’s football coverage team picks a slate of Week 10 games

Wisconsin @ Iowa
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (29-19): Iowa – I only go to the state of Wisconsin for the waterslides. .
Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Editor (32-16): Iowa – We’re all only really looking for one thing: Brendan Sullivan.
Brad Schultz, Assistant Sports Editor (29-19): Iowa – The Bull stays in Iowa City for another year.
Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter (29-19): Iowa – Ain’t nobody scared of a badger. Teddy bear mascot.
AJ Reisetter, DITV Sports Director (28-20): Iowa – New QB1!
John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (28-20): Iowa – “Permanent,” Kirk Ferentz said, “is a strong word.”
Jason Brummond, Publisher (33-15): Iowa – Badgers? We don’t need no stinkin’ Badgers.
No. 4 Ohio State @ No. 3 Penn State
McGowan: Ohio State – Ryan Day thrives in the sunshine.
Votzmeyer: Ohio State – It’s that time of year for Penn State to fold!
Schultz: Penn State – James Franklin finally wins a big game.
Meglio: Ohio State – I’ll be drafting Jeremiah Smith in fantasy football in three years.
Reisetter: Ohio State –It’s a mistake not making this the white-out game.
Bohnenkamp: Penn State – Buckeyes will be unhappy in Happy Valley.
Brummond: Ohio State – James Franklin ducks the postgame press conference.
No. 18 Pittsburgh @ No. 20 SMU
McGowan: SMU – Bring back the Kenny Pickett fake slide and duffle bags of cash.
Votzmeyer: SMU – Learned my lesson last week.
Schultz: SMU – Pitt might be one of the worst undefeated teams of all time.
Meglio: SMU – Never bet against a Texas school – shoutout Matt.
Reisetter: SMU – Mustangs to the Natty.
Bohnenkamp: SMU – Another one of those ACC matchups you wouldn’t have expected 30 years ago.
Brummond: SMU – Riding with the Ponies.
Louisville @ No. 11 Clemson
McGowan: Clemson – I think Jesus would’ve used the transfer portal, Dabo Swinney.
Votzmeyer: Clemson – Could make a Notre Dame crack against Louisville here, but I’ll refrain.
Schultz: Clemson – Jeff Brohm’s Purdue teams still give me nightmares.
Meglio: Clemson – Tiger mascot but paw print logo. Weak creativity if you ask me.
Reisetter: Clemson – Tigers offense might be a wagon.
Bohnenkamp: Clemson – Tigers are good again.
Brummond: Clemson – ACC is still Miami’s to lose.
Virginia Tech @ Syracuse
McGowan: Virginia Tech – Kyle McCord has the longest leash in America.
Votzmeyer: Virginia Tech – My goodness, Kyle McCord. My goodness.
Schultz: Syracuse – Otto the Orange is one of the coolest college mascots I’ve ever seen.
Meglio: Syracuse – Kyle McCord is not him, but he could be for one night.
Reisetter: Virginia Tech – Kyle McCord loves throwing to the other team.
Bohnenkamp: Syracuse – An ACC coin flip in a terrible stadium for football.
Brummond: Virginia Tech – For the Hokies, it’s always turkey season.
Tulsa @ UAB
McGowan: UAB – I wanted to pick an FCS game, but this will do.
Votzmeyer: Tulsa – These are the types of teams IU plays to get this undefeated record.
Schultz: Tulsa – Not sure how Trent Dilfer is qualified to be a college head coach.
Meglio: Tulsa – Picked against UAB because I don’t know what school that is.
Reisetter: UAB – Dragons are scary.
Bohnenkamp: Tulsa – Is this game on TV somewhere? I hope not.
Brummond: Tulsa – Why?