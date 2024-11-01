On the Line | The Daily Iowan’s football coverage team picks a slate of Week 10 games

Wisconsin @ Iowa

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (29-19): Iowa – I only go to the state of Wisconsin for the waterslides. .

Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Editor (32-16): Iowa – We’re all only really looking for one thing: Brendan Sullivan.

Brad Schultz, Assistant Sports Editor (29-19): Iowa – The Bull stays in Iowa City for another year.

Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter (29-19): Iowa – Ain’t nobody scared of a badger. Teddy bear mascot.

AJ Reisetter, DITV Sports Director (28-20): Iowa – New QB1!

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (28-20): Iowa – “Permanent,” Kirk Ferentz said, “is a strong word.”

Jason Brummond, Publisher (33-15): Iowa – Badgers? We don’t need no stinkin’ Badgers.

No. 4 Ohio State @ No. 3 Penn State

McGowan: Ohio State – ​​Ryan Day thrives in the sunshine.

Votzmeyer: Ohio State – It’s that time of year for Penn State to fold!

Schultz: Penn State – James Franklin finally wins a big game.

Meglio: Ohio State – I’ll be drafting Jeremiah Smith in fantasy football in three years.

Reisetter: Ohio State –It’s a mistake not making this the white-out game.

Bohnenkamp: Penn State – Buckeyes will be unhappy in Happy Valley.

Brummond: Ohio State – James Franklin ducks the postgame press conference.

No. 18 Pittsburgh @ No. 20 SMU

McGowan: SMU – Bring back the Kenny Pickett fake slide and duffle bags of cash.

Votzmeyer: SMU – Learned my lesson last week.

Schultz: SMU – Pitt might be one of the worst undefeated teams of all time.

Meglio: SMU – Never bet against a Texas school – shoutout Matt.

Reisetter: SMU – Mustangs to the Natty.

Bohnenkamp: SMU – Another one of those ACC matchups you wouldn’t have expected 30 years ago.

Brummond: SMU – Riding with the Ponies.

Louisville @ No. 11 Clemson

McGowan: Clemson – I think Jesus would’ve used the transfer portal, Dabo Swinney.

Votzmeyer: Clemson – Could make a Notre Dame crack against Louisville here, but I’ll refrain.

Schultz: Clemson – Jeff Brohm’s Purdue teams still give me nightmares.

Meglio: Clemson – Tiger mascot but paw print logo. Weak creativity if you ask me.

Reisetter: Clemson – Tigers offense might be a wagon.

Bohnenkamp: Clemson – Tigers are good again.

Brummond: Clemson – ACC is still Miami’s to lose.

Virginia Tech @ Syracuse

McGowan: Virginia Tech – Kyle McCord has the longest leash in America.

Votzmeyer: Virginia Tech – My goodness, Kyle McCord. My goodness.

Schultz: Syracuse – Otto the Orange is one of the coolest college mascots I’ve ever seen.

Meglio: Syracuse – Kyle McCord is not him, but he could be for one night.

Reisetter: Virginia Tech – Kyle McCord loves throwing to the other team.

Bohnenkamp: Syracuse – An ACC coin flip in a terrible stadium for football.

Brummond: Virginia Tech – For the Hokies, it’s always turkey season.

Tulsa @ UAB

McGowan: UAB – I wanted to pick an FCS game, but this will do.

Votzmeyer: Tulsa – These are the types of teams IU plays to get this undefeated record.

Schultz: Tulsa – Not sure how Trent Dilfer is qualified to be a college head coach.

Meglio: Tulsa – Picked against UAB because I don’t know what school that is.

Reisetter: UAB – Dragons are scary.

Bohnenkamp: Tulsa – Is this game on TV somewhere? I hope not.

Brummond: Tulsa – Why?