Iowa men’s basketball notebook | Hawkeyes honoring legendary guard Kenny Arnold, Harding ready to embrace starting role

Last Friday, fans got to see their first glimpse of the 2024-25 Iowa men’s basketball team during an exhibition contest against Minnesota-Duluth. The Hawkeyes defeated the Bulldogs, 102-81, in a mistake-filled, sloppy contest that saw the Hawkeyes turn the ball over 12 times.

“We were just too casual tonight,” fourth-year forward Payton Sandfort said after the game.

Now, Iowa turns its attention to the season-opener against Texas A&M-Commerce on Nov. 4. The Lions went 13-20 overall and 6-12 in Southland Conference play in 2023-24 in just the program’s second season of Division-1 competition. Head coach Jaret von Rosenberg returns for his eighth season as head coach and has compiled an overall record of 114-86 during his tenure.

Like many mid-major programs under the new Name, Image, and Likeness rule, Texas A&M-Commerce has been ransacked by the transfer portal. Only four players from last year’s team return, highlighted by guard Khaliq Abdul-Mateen. Additionally, the Lions brought in 12 newcomers, including three freshmen.

[They’re] athletic a lot of athletic, power competitors, guards fight you on the glass,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said. “I’ve been impressed with what I’ve seen.”

Monday’s contest also has a special meaning for the Hawkeye program. The first three games of the season are included as part of Kenny Arnold Classic, a multiple-team event named for former star guard Kenny Arnold. Arnold played for Iowa from 1979-82, leading the Hawkeyes to a Big Ten regular season title in 1979 and a Final Four appearance in 1980. No Iowa basketball team has achieved either feat since.

Three years after graduating, Arnold was diagnosed with a brain tumor and battled the disease for over 30 years before passing away in April 2019. Since 2017, the Hawkeyes have awarded the Kenny Arnold Spirit Award at their postseason awards ceremony. The honor is presented to a player who exemplifies Arnold’s spirit of leadership, character, courage, determination, and poise. Guard Josh Dix and forward Ben Krikke shared the award in 2024.

Iowa will host a special reception with Arnold’s teammates on the night before the game, which includes current radio analyst Bobby Hansen. McCaffery is grateful the program continues to honor Arnold’s legacy.

“Once we decided to do this, we talked about sponsorships and who we would recognize, and could think of no one better than Kenny, McCaffery said. “We’re just proud to honor him and looking forward to it.”

Tipoff between the Hawkeyes and Lions is set for 7 p.m. next Monday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The matchup will be live-streamed on Big Ten Plus.

Harding playing beyond his years

Second-year point guard Brock Harding was in the middle of his freshmen year of high school when the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the country, cancelling Harding’s basketball season. Rather than sit around in disgust, Harding’s father, Scott, took advantage of the extended break and gave his two sons a fierce pep talk.

“My dad kind of sat me and my brother down and said, ‘Hey, this is a time where a lot of people are going to be get a lot better at things, and people are going to get worse at things,'” Harding said.

Harding kept those words close to his heart, and strived to become a hard worker, idolizing NBA star Kobe Bryant’s rigorous work-ethic. The point guard has long admired the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar, citing Bryant as one of the reasons he “fell in love” with the game.

“I want to know that I’m working harder than you, and I want you to know that I am working harder than you no matter what you do, Harding said. “I’m willing to put in that extra work and kind of be on a different level in that aspect.”

That mentality quickly paid off for Harding, as he posted 3.4 points and 2.6 assists per game in 2023-24. Though his numbers weren’t eye-popping, the 6-foot point guard became a fan favorite for his tenacious and enthusiastic play.

Following a season ending loss to Utah in the National Invitation Tournament on March 24, Harding began his offseason preparation, adding roughly 15 pounds of muscle and improving his jump shot. His hard-work and dedication to the game have garnered praise from his teammates.

“He’s been like that since day one, Dix said. “It’s how he’s just motivated. Every day he gets in here, does his work in the morning, and, you know, we practice in the afternoon, and he’s here before practice. He wants to be the best.”

Harding battled Morehead State transfer Drew Thelwell for the starting point guard job, and was named the starter ahead of last week’s exhibition game against Minnesota-Duluth. Though he recorded only two points, McCaffery is confident Harding will respond.

“We don’t expect perfection every night, but we expect him to be a floor general. Expect him to engineer a victory. He doesn’t feel the pressure to have to score, although he’s always been a scorer, and we’d love for him to score, but I don’t want to feel that pressure. His work ethic is unparalleled.”