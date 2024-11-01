Five things to watch for in Iowa football’s prime-time matchup against Wisconsin

1. Badger rushing attack

In Phil Longo’s first year as offensive coordinator for Wisconsin, the Badgers featured an Air Raid offense that produced the most completions and fourth-most passing yards in school history. This season has been a different story. After starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke went down with a season-ending injury in Week 2, the Badgers have turned to the ground game.

Headlined by Tawee Walker’s 624 yards and 10 touchdowns, Wisconsin ranks top four in the Big Ten in rushing attempts, yards, and touchdowns. Walker, a 5-foot-9 senior from North Las Vegas, has come into his own during conference competition, scoring nine scores. Over the month of October, the transfer from Oklahoma is averaging 119.3 yards per game, ranking seventh among Power Four running backs.

Joined by Chez Mellusi and Cade Yacamelli, each of whom is averaging more than four yards per carry, the Badgers boast a formidable rushing trio that Iowa needs to account for on Saturday. If there’s one thing the Hawkeyes can lean on, it’s that the Badgers lead the Big Ten with 13 fumbles.

2. Sullivan’s quick start

Despite the hype around Iowa quarterback Brendan Sullivan’s performance last week against Northwestern, it’s important to acknowledge that he didn’t produce a first down until his fourth series. Granted part of this is due to him entering the game in the second quarter and not kickoff. Nevertheless, head coach Kirk Ferentz said he had planned on Sullivan getting some series regardless of any injury to Cade McNamara – so it’s not like Sullivan was caught off guard.

“It’s all about getting the first first down, however that is, if that’s in the run game or pass game – I’m staying ahead of the chains on first down,” Sullivan said. “Once we get that first first down, we’re rolling.”

Given that Wisconsin has a superior offense to Northwestern, Iowa having productive drives early on will be key to setting the tone and keeping the Badgers off the field.

3. New red-zone look

With Sullivan as the starter, Iowa won’t be catching anyone by surprise with its red zone offense. If anything, teams will be more in tune with the Hawkeyes’ strategies inside the 10-yard line, as those plays could be repeated with Sullivan at other spots on the field. Obviously, running back Kaleb Johnson will still be the go-to guy, but I wonder how much leash offensive coordinator Tim Lester will give Sullivan to throw the ball. He has one passing touchdown this season – albeit a one-yard flip – and only had 14 passing attempts against Northwestern.

Wisconsin is tied for second-to-last in the Big Ten with only three interceptions on the year, so this could be the ideal situation for Sullivan to let it fly.

4. Short-yardage stops

In a battle between two potent rushing attacks, 3rd-and-short situations can be where the game is decided. The Badgers have dominated in these scenarios with their run game – averaging 4.4 yards per carry and converting a conference-best 80.7 percent of the time when they keep the ball on the ground. Hawkeye linebacking duo Jay Higgins and Nick Jackson will have to be on their game.

Conversely, the Iowa offense will have to keep Wisconsin’s Jaheim Thomas and Hunter Wohler in check. Thomas, a linebacker from Arkansas who led the Razorbacks in tackles last season, tops the Badgers with 52 tackles. Wohler, a second-team Preseason All-American at safety, ranks 16th in the Big Ten with 42.

“They’re a very sound group,” Iowa center Logan Jones said of the Wisconsin defense. “They know exactly what they’re doing. [Wohler]’s their guy. He’s a stud. He flies around on the football team.

Yielding only 18.9 points per game to its opponents so far this season, Wisconsin boasts its best performance in the category since 2021.

5. Generating pressure

In a similar vein to Iowa, Wisconsin also prides itself in its offensive line. Three of its five starters started all 13 games last season while center Jake Renfroe takes over for Tanor Bortolini, who was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. Renfroe previously played at Cincinnati, where he earned first-team all-conference honors in 2021. Anchored by left tackle Jack Nelson, who has 46 career starts under his belt, the Badgers rank tied for 16th in the FBS for sacks allowed with eight.

As seen against Northwestern with Max Llewellyn’s safety, getting pressure on a quarterback can make a difference. Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke is a pocket passer, so the Hawkeyes don’t have to worry about containment. If they can get in Locke’s face and limit short passes, chances are the Badgers will be seeing more 3rd-and-longs on Saturday.