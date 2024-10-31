Student-led mural celebrates Iowa City landmarks

Alex Barloon, a fourth-year computer engineering student at the University of Iowa, led the creation of a community mural on Brown St., enlisting the help of friends and local residents to celebrate iconic Iowa City landmarks.

“I love Iowa City,” Barloon said. “I grew up here, and I wanted to leave some sort of tribute to it before I move away, presumably after I graduate next year.”

Barloon’s mural features what he described as his favorite local spots, including the Van Allen Observatory, the Pedestrian Mall, the Stanley Museum of Art, Hancher Auditorium, and the Old Capitol.

He described his style as graphic and vibrant, drawing inspiration from elements of geometry, digital art, and the dynamic work of Keith Haring — one of his favorite artists. Barloon added that he finds inspiration daily throughout the streets of Iowa City.

“I love public art, and I love how many murals there are in downtown Iowa City,” Barloon said. “Those inspire me constantly.”

Now, his own mural, which spans across an entire block of Brown Street between Dubuque Street and North Linn Street, contributes to the city’s eclectic public art landscape.

Barloon’s project began when he pitched the idea of a community mural to Resilient Sustainable Future for Iowa City, a private foundation dedicated to strengthening Iowa City neighborhoods and fostering community connections.

“They generously funded the project after I gave them a proposal,” Barloon said, adding that the foundation paid for the paint and equipment needed while he and a group of about 15 others donated their time to execute the mural.

Courtney David-Hizar, a project manager for Resilient Sustainable Future for Iowa City, said the funding came from the foundation’s Neighbors to Neighborhood grant initiative.

“Our goal is to get neighbors working together,” David-Hizar said. “So, we do grants of time, space, and money, up to $500, to fund community-driven projects that increase neighborhood belief.”

Barloon explained that the retaining wall — a low concrete barrier separating the sidewalk from a front yard — was initially offered by the homeowners for the mural. However, final approval took a few months when a historical check revealed that the wall bordering a public sidewalk was not actually the homeowner’s property.

Barloon said obtaining the city’s definitive sign-off took a few months, but once everything was cleared, painting the mural took about a month from start to finish. That month, however, required significant dedication, with an estimated 40 hours of work.

“It took so many days just out there with a one-inch brush doing the detail work,” Barloon said, emphasizing the hard work his family, friends, and other Northside Iowa City residents contributed to bringing his vision to life.

Mauricio Avila, a friend involved in the month-long project, described how the experience created a strong sense of community and connection.

“To see all these artists come by and just pitch in in any way possible, it was the entire point of bringing the Northside community together with a community of friends to give back,” Avila said.

When Barloon first came to the UI, he said he had never been especially interested in art, but his fellow students soon inspired him to explore his own creative side.

“I came to college, and everyone was doing art here,” Barloon said.

Now, as he prepares to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in computer science by the end of the year, Barloon said he is certain he will continue pursuing his passion for public art in the future.

“As long as I keep getting inspired, I’m going to find another place to do a mural,” Barloon said.