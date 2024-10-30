Iowa City man was arrested after parodying a police detective on Twitter

Daniel Kauble was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly violating a no contact order stemming from a Twitter account he used to impersonate University of Iowa Detective Ian Mallory.

Kauble spent the night in the Johnson County jail and was released Wednesday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Department. He is facing 20 additional charges of contempt in Johnson County, which were filed by the Iowa City Police Department on Oct. 25.

The charges allege Kauble used a Twitter account with Mallory’s picture and name, which violated a no contact order issued in July.

In July, Kauble was charged with identity theft under $1,500 and tampering with a witness or juror, both an aggravated misdemeanor. He was also charged with third-degree harassment, which is a simple misdemeanor.

According to court filings, Kauble was sympathetic to defendants involved in protests on the UI campus in which Mallory investigated, made arrests, and testified as a witness at the defendants’ trials.

Kauble allegedly created a Twitter account with Mallory’s name and made posts to disparage, annoy, harass, and create public contempt for Mallory, resulting in the three charges, according to court documents.

At the time of those charges, Kauble was issued a no contact order with Mallory listed as a protected party.

Kauble allegedly violated the no contact order 20 times in late August and early September by posting memes with a new Twitter account that used a picture of Mallory as the profile picture.

According to court documents, the posts varied in subject matter, but many contained memes mocking Mallory and UI police.

On Wednesday, Judge Jason Burns issued a new no contact order and set a hearing for Nov. 7 at the Johnson County courthouse that will decide whether Kauble should be punished for a simple misdemeanor or held in contempt of court for violating the no contact order.