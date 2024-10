Vice President Harris has stated, “Veterans represent the best of America: unwavering courage, unmatched talent, and unshakable devotion.”

Kamala Harris respects veterans and active-duty service members. She understands the meaning of service and sacrifice.

Kamala Harris is the most qualified candidate for President — she will protect all our rights and defend our democracy.

Mike Felker, U.S. Navy hospital corpsman 8/68-8/72

Combat medic First Marine Division Vietnam 12/69-12/70

Philadelphia, PA