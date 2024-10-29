Five new or forgotten Halloween films to mix up the fall season

As October starts, most are digging into their stash of favorite Halloween films for the season. If you want a break from the classics, here’s a guide for some new — or often forgotten — films to mix things up this fall.

“Abigail”

A horror-comedy film directed by Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, “Abigail” is a vampire-themed thrill to fit the Halloween vibe. Starring the late, amazing Angus Cloud, “Abigail” is the story of a young girl who is the daughter of a very important criminal figure. When Abigail is kidnapped by a group of criminals, she is held for ransom in a remote mansion, but her captors soon discover the truth: Abigail is a vampire out for blood. The colorful cast of criminals is thrown into a gory haunted house hunt making for a silly, action-packed film. “Abigail” is now streaming on Peacock.

“Frankenweenie”

When it comes to animated spooky movies, most people think of the critically acclaimed “Coraline” or “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (or is that more for the Christmas season?). One film that flies under the radar is “Frankenweenie,” one of the lesser-known creations from legendary director Tim Burton’s arsenal. The story follows Victor Frankenstein, a young and lonely child who resurrects his dog Sparky after a tragic accident. This animated remake of the 1984 short film under the same name is sure to fit the mood of the season for all ages. The movie is now streaming on Disney+.

“Salem’s Lot”

This remake of the 1979 miniseries, based on Stephen King’s 1975 horror novel, is a little less family-appropriate. It follows an author returning to his hometown, Jerusalem’s Lot, to find inspiration for his next project. After the author arrives, he discovers the townspeople are being hunted by an aggressive vampire. Directed by Gary Dauberman and released on Max on Oct. 3, the film is sure to frighten.

“Cuckoo”

Another recent horror movie to keep you up at night this season is “Cuckoo,” directed by Tilman Singer. Released in the U.S. in August, the film follows a young girl named Gretchen who, to her dismay, must go from America to the German Alps to live in an eerie resort with her father. Gretchen soon finds out the resort holds a terrifying truth that endangers her and her family. Madhouse horror fans everywhere — this one’s for you. “Cuckoo” is now available to rent on Amazon.

“Goosebumps”

To conclude with something that probably won’t give you nightmares, check out the 2015 movie “Goosebumps.” Based on the horror books by R.L. Stine, this family-appropriate scary movie mixes things up this October. After a family move, Zach Cooper, played by Dylan Minnette, meets and fawns over his new neighbor Hannah, played by Odeya Rush. Shockingly, he finds that her father is none other than R.L. Stine, portrayed by Jack Black, the famous author with a meta twist.

After a mishap that leaves the creatures from Stine’s books terrorizing the town, the group must work together to return the classic characters to the pages of Stine’s beloved books. If you’re like me and grew up watching the ‘90’s “Goosebumps” TV series, this is a must-watch. “Goosebumps” is now streaming on Prime Video.

If you want to try some new material in between the endless viewings of “Halloween” and “Hocus Pocus” this fall, take a look at some of the newest additions the genre has to offer — or some great movies you may have missed.